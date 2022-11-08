The NDC Partnership Supports Developing Countries to Align Long-term Development With Climate Action

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As global leaders gather this week in Sharm El Sheikh for COP27, developing countries renew their calls for creating sustainable development pathways to advance urgent climate action.

To catalyse urgent action, the NDC Partnership has today launched its Thematic Call to support developing country members through two interconnected fronts: preparing, updating and refining Long-term Low Emissions Development Strategies (LT-LEDS), and enhancing the quality and increasing the ambition of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

LT-LEDS are powerful policy instruments for countries to identify and prioritize systemic changes, providing an opportunity for countries to develop robust long-term strategies that connect to NDC processes and link economic development with climate action.

To execute these transitions, countries need to identify finance needs, understand and assess policy implications and related reforms, and develop enabling frameworks to mobilise investment. In response to the specific needs of countries, the NDC Partnership will offer comprehensive and tailored support with the aim to provide clear and long-term policy direction designed to drive sustainable development.

The NDC Partnership is now operationalising this comprehensive approach by partnering with the UNFCCC on a trial with three countries, Jordan, St. Vincent and Cambodia, to help develop their LT-LEDS in alignment with NDCs and an emphasis on the Transparency Framework.

Minister of Environment for Jordan, His Excellency Dr. Al-Kharabsheh Saleh, said: "We are thrilled to be part of the NDC Partnership-UNFCCC joint project on the LT-LEDS and NDC Thematic Call. We are eager to accelerate our climate action by highlighting linkages between our commitment to transparency, NDC implementation and our long-term planning for sustainable development."

NDC Partnership Global Director Pablo Vieira commented: "Through our Thematic Call, the NDC Partnership is inviting requests from developing countries to facilitate the development of LT-LEDS. LT-LEDS are powerful policy mechanisms that effectively link the future development of countries to climate, guiding national development towards resilience and net-zero emissions by or around 2050. Countries, through their updated NDCs, have shown a vital increase in their ambition and commitment to climate action. By aligning their NDCs with long-term strategies, countries can integrate climate action into their policy direction, creating a framework to attract and mobilize critical climate finance."

