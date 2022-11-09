Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SolarEdge Technologies Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEDG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired SolarEdge securities between August 6, 2020 and October 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sedg.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the designs of the power optimizers, inverters, and components thereof used to develop SolarEdge's products potentially originated with and were misappropriated from Ampt; (2) Ampt made claims against the Company for misappropriating Ampt's patented technology, (3) evidentiary support existed for the allegations that SolarEdge misappropriated certain patents relating to the design and development of the Company's power optimizers and inverters; (4) as a result, SolarEdge faced a threat of regulatory and/or court action, which could prohibit the import, marketing, and sale of its power optimizers and inverters, including solar energy systems that contain such products; which in turn (5) seriously threatened SolarEdge's ability to monetize on their solar energy systems that contain the power optimizers and inverters in the United States and generate revenue; and (6) certain revenues generated from the sale of power optimizers and inverters were potentially based on SolarEdge's unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of patented designs by Ampt.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/eva or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in SolarEdge, you have until January 3, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

