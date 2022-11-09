Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Purple Innovation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure ™ Mattress," today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, LLC)
Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, LLC)(PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Financial Summary (Comparisons versus Third Quarter 2021 and Second Quarter 2022)1

  • Net revenue was $143.3 million, a decrease of 16.1% compared to 3Q21 and relatively flat compared to 2Q22.
  • Gross margin increased 570 basis points year-over-year to 41.5% from 35.8% in 3Q21 and increased 760 basis points compared with 33.9% in 2Q22.
  • Operating expenses as a percent of net revenue were 40.6% compared to 39.6% in 3Q21 and 42.3% in 2Q22.
  • Operating income inclusive of $3.4 million in one-time expenses related to the Intellibed acquisition was $1.3 million compared to an operating loss of $(6.6) million in 3Q21 and $(12.1) million in 2Q22.
  • Net income was $2.3 million as compared to $2.2 million in 3Q21 and a net loss of $(8.3) million in 2Q22.
  • EBITDA was $5.9 million compared to $2.4 million in 3Q21 and $(8.0) million in 2Q22.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, were $59.1 million at September 30, 2022.

"I am pleased with the significant improvement in profitability we delivered on both a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis in a very difficult environment," said Chief Executive Officer Rob DeMartini.  "Execution of our manufacturing and supply chain efficiency initiatives, along with earlier actions to right size headcount and align marketing spend with the current demand environment fueled a meaningful increase in our third quarter Adjusted EBITDA. While industry conditions remain challenging due to high inflation and a shift in consumer spending away from home related categories, we are optimistic that the work we are doing around product innovation and channel development will translate into sustainable market share gains. This includes our recent acquisition of Intellibed which elevated and strengthened our product offering and provides us with an immediate entrée into the high-margin, luxury mattress category.  We are making tangible progress positioning Purple as a leading sleep and wellness brand and setting the Company up for long-term success."

Third Quarter 2022 Review

Third quarter 2022 net revenue decreased 16.1% to $143.3 million, compared to $170.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to changing demand for home related products, inflationary pressure on discretionary consumer spending and an intentional reduction in advertising spend which was down 56.8% compared with a year ago. By channel, versus prior year, direct to consumer net revenues declined 25.0%, in-line with the overall market. Within DTC, ecommerce declined 36.6%, meaningfully less than our decline in advertising spend, which underscores our significant improvement in advertising spend efficiency. The ecommerce decline was primarily driven by market conditions and compounded by a normalization of consumer consumption patterns. Showroom net revenue increased 110.4% driven largely by the opening of 32 net new showrooms over the past 12 months. These declines in the DTC channel were partially offset by an increase in wholesale net revenue of 1.3%, driven in part by the Intellibed acquisition which added $2.6 million of wholesale net revenues from the date of acquisition through September 30, 2022.

Gross margin for the third quarter 2022 increased to 41.5% compared to 35.8% in the year ago period. This increase was largely due to the cost reduction initiatives implemented in 2022, partially offset by an increased proportion of wholesale channel revenue which carries a lower average selling price than sales from our DTC channel. Wholesale net revenues comprised approximately 41% of net revenue for the quarter compared with approximately 34% in the same quarter last year. Additionally, the gross profit percentage in the third quarter of 2021 was adversely impacted by inefficiencies related to the resolution of prior year production issues.

Operating expenses declined $9.6 million to $58.1 million compared to $67.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. This reduction in operating expenses was largely driven by a decrease in marketing and sales expense of $11.8 million, or 24.2%, due to the intentional reduction in advertising spend to improve marketing efficiency. This decline in marketing and sales expense was partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expense of $2.1 million, or 12.5%, to $19.2 million for the third quarter compared to $17.0 million for the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to an increase in legal and professional fees associated with the Intellibed acquisition. Excluding the impact of Intellibed acquisition costs, legal and professional fees declined $1.4 million during the quarter due to lower consulting and legal fees. Operating expenses were 40.6% of net revenue for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 39.6% in the year ago period as a result of lower net revenues.

Operating income was $1.3 million for the third quarter 2022 compared to an operating loss of $(6.6) million in the prior year period.

Net income was $2.3 million for the third quarter 2022 compared to a net income of $2.2 million in the year ago period. As previously disclosed, the Company determined that its outstanding warrants should be accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value on the date of the transaction and subsequently re-measured to fair value at each reporting date. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recognized non-cash loss of $(0.1) million and a non-cash gain of $5.4 million, respectively, associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

Adjusted net income which excludes adjustments for certain non-cash items and other items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance, including gains associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities and acquisition adjustments, was $2.8 million, or $0.03 per adjusted diluted share, compared to $(4.9) million, or $(0.07) per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income and adjusted net loss has also been adjusted to reflect an estimated effective income tax rate of 23.7% for the current year period and 25.4% for the comparable prior year period.

EBITDA for the third quarter 2022 was $5.9 million compared to $2.4 million in the third quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the adjustment for non-cash gain or loss associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, Tax Receivable Agreement benefit, new production facility start-up costs, non-cash stock-based compensation, executive search costs, severance, showroom opening costs, acquisition expenses, previous period sales tax liability expense and  COVID-19 related expenses was $12.1 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $59.1 million compared to $91.6 million as of December 31, 2021 and $41.2 million at June 30, 2022. The increase compared with June 30,2022 was driven primarily by cash from operations of $22.3 million, partially offset by capital expenditures of $8.0 million primarily related to showroom expansion. The Company also acquired $3.6 million in cash and restricted cash from the acquisition. In addition to the $59.1 million in cash at the end of the third quarter, the Company has the full $55.0 million amount available under its credit facility. Based on its current projections, the Company believes its cash on hand, amounts available under its revolving line of credit, and expected cash to be generated from e-commerce, wholesale, and Purple retail store channels will be sufficient to meet its working capital requirements, comply with debt covenants and cover anticipated capital expenditures for at least the next 12 months.

Inventories at September 30, 2022 were $91.4 million, a decrease of 7.4% compared with $98.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in inventories since the end of 2021 was driven by a reduction in mattress inventories and resale finished goods as the Company aligns its inventories to the current demand environment.

2022 Outlook
The Company is reiterating its previous outlook for 2022 full year revenue in the range of $570 to $590 million, which it provided on August 9, 2022 prior to the acquisition of Intellibed. It anticipates Purple brand revenue to be toward the lower end of the range with contributions from Intellibed to put overall Company revenue at approximately the mid-point of the range.

The Company is raising its 2022 full year Adjusted EBITDA outlook and now expects Adjusted EBITDA to range from $2 million to $7 million, up from its prior range of $(15) million to $(5) million. While the Company is pleased with the improvement in profitability it experienced in the third quarter, management is more cautious about fourth quarter profitability primarily due to expensive advertising rates during the holiday period, and the expectation of increased discounting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions which is expected to negatively impact gross margins in the fourth quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Purple Innovation, Inc. will host a live conference call to discuss financial results on November 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  To access the call dial (888) 394-8218 (domestic) or (646) 828-8193 (international) and provide the Conference ID: 6449123. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website, investors.purple.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to our expected continuing expansion of market share from investment in capacity, innovation and showrooms; our ability to achieve profitability; expected improvements in performance quarter-over-quarter; expected improvement in margin rates; our ability to successfully execute on improvement strategies; expected improvements in our operating performance; our ability to improve brand recognition; demand for our products; expectations regarding consumer behavior; our ability to develop and expand our distribution channels; our ability to accelerate product innovation and develop a path to premium products; the adequacy of our cash other capital resources; the impact of the Intellibed acquisition on our operating results and ability to enter new categories; the impact of expected advertising expense rates and discounting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions; and expected financial and operating results for the full year 2022, including net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward-looking statements include, among others: changes in economic, financial and end-market conditions in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in raw material prices and cost of labor; the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; competitive pressures, including the need for technology improvement, successful new product development and introduction; changes in consumer demand, including pullbacks in consumer spending; uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on many aspects of our business, operations and financial performance; disruptions to our manufacturing processes; and the risk factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2022, as amended by our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of certain non-cash and non-recurring costs. Management believes that the use of such non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. Refer to the attached table for the reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

With respect to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA outlook for full year 2022, a quantitative reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP information cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to warrant liabilities and stock based compensation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey, ICR
brendon.frey@icrinc.com
203-682-8200

1 Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the "RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES" tables at the end of this press release.

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited – in thousands, except for par value) 




September 30,
2022



December 31,
2021


Assets







Current assets:







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$

59,143



$

91,616


Accounts receivable, net



30,022




25,430


Inventories, net



91,393




98,690


Prepaid expenses



8,806




8,064


Other current assets



5,349




5,702


Total current assets



194,713




229,502


Property and equipment, net



137,418




112,614


Operating lease right-of-use assets



101,615




68,037


Goodwill



6,441





Intangible assets, net



24,069




13,204


Deferred income taxes



220,771




217,791


Other long-term assets



1,665




1,322


Total assets


$

686,692



$

642,470











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

53,138



$

79,752


Accrued sales returns



5,300




7,116


Accrued compensation



11,138




8,928


Customer prepayments



3,786




10,854


Accrued sales tax



2,298




4,672


Accrued rebates and allowances



8,051




10,169


Operating lease obligations – current portion



12,641




7,053


Warrant liabilities



122





Other current liabilities



12,072




13,470


Total current liabilities



108,546




142,014


Debt, net of current portion



36,451




94,113


Operating lease obligations, net of current portion



114,436




81,159


Warrant liabilities






4,343


Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion



161,970




162,239


Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion



16,986




12,061


Total liabilities



438,389




495,929











Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)


















Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock; $0.0001 par value, 210,000 shares authorized; 91,378 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 66,493 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021



9




7


Class B common stock; $0.0001 par value, 90,000 shares authorized; 448 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021







Additional paid-in capital



528,972




407,591


Accumulated deficit



(281,389)




(261,825)


Total stockholders' equity



247,592




145,773


Noncontrolling interest



711




768


Total stockholders' equity



248,303




146,541


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

686,692



$

642,470


PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Revenues, net


$

143,280



$

170,781



$

430,568



$

539,796


Cost of revenues



83,867




109,701




270,717




309,505


Gross profit



59,413




61,080




159,851




230,291


Operating expenses:

















Marketing and sales



37,007




48,841




127,339




163,053


General and administrative



19,166




17,037




55,833




54,024


Research and development



1,927




1,784




5,818




5,430


Total operating expenses



58,100




67,662




188,990




222,507


Operating income (loss)



1,313




(6,582)




(29,139)




7,784


Other income (expense):

















Interest income (expense), net



(717)




10




(2,447)




(1,129)


Other income (expense), net



1,107




12




988




(30)


Change in fair value – warrant liabilities



(53)




5,362




4,221




19,369


Tax receivable agreement income






846







639


Total other income (expense), net



337




6,230




2,762




18,849


Net income (loss) before income taxes



1,650




(352)




(26,377)




26,633


Income tax benefit (expense)



631




2,479




6,617




(1,005)


Net income (loss)



2,281




2,127




(19,760)




25,628


Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



3




(44)




(196)




55


Net income (loss) attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc.


$

2,278



$

2,171



$

(19,564)



$

25,573



















Net income (loss) per share:

















Basic


$

0.03



$

0.03



$

(0.25)



$

0.39


Diluted


$

0.03



$

(0.05)



$

(0.25)



$

0.09



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



85,666




66,335




78,544




65,741


Diluted



86,115




67,287




78,992




68,319


PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited – in thousands)










Three Months Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income (loss)


$

2,281



$

2,127



$

(19,760)



$

25,628


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided in operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



4,622




2,811




12,205




6,355


Non-cash interest



523




131




883




388


Change in fair value - warrant liabilities



53




(5,362)




(4,221)




(19,369)


Tax receivable agreement expense






(846)







(639)


Stock-based compensation



795




765




2,612




2,357


Gain from effective settlement of preexisting relationship



(1,421)







(1,421)





Deferred income taxes



(689)




(4,907)




(6,850)




(1,737)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



6,607




(2,466)




459




1,541


Inventories



(2,325)




(19,250)




11,479




(18,319)


Prepaid inventory and other assets



(3,589)




4,432




(108)




2,169


Operating lease, net



2,227




752




6,405




1,537


Accounts payable



10,412




9,584




(26,615)




(2,199)


Accrued sales returns



189




(59)




(1,816)




(1,525)


Accrued compensation



1,236




4,185




1,590




(817)


Customer prepayments



(1,400)




(8,051)




(7,122)




3,030


Accrued rebates and allowances



736




1,201




(2,118)




(2,820)


Other accrued liabilities



2,073




3,616




3,924




4,552


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



22,330




(11,337)




(30,474)




132



















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash acquired from acquisition, net of cash paid



3,648







3,648





Purchase of property and equipment



(7,189)




(13,984)




(31,422)




(40,146)


Investment in intangible assets



(815)




(1,067)




(2,637)




(1,352)


Net cash used in investing activities



(4,356)




(15,051)




(30,411)




(41,498)



















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Payments on term loan






(563)




(2,531)




(1,688)


Payments on revolving line of credit









(55,000)





Payments for debt issuance costs









(1,242)





Proceeds from stock offering









93,125





Payments for public offering costs









(259)





Proceeds from InnoHold indemnification payment












4,142


Tax receivable agreement payments









(5,847)




(628)


Distributions to members






(104)







(957)


Proceeds from exercise of warrants












116


Proceeds from exercise of stock options






590




166




1,042


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities






(77)




28,412




2,027



















Net increase (decrease) in cash



17,974




26,465




(32,473)




(39,339)


Cash, beginning of the period



41,169




110,081




91,616




122,955


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period


$

59,143



$

83,616



$

59,143



$

83,616



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

















Cash paid during the period for interest


$

487



$

(469)



$

1,832



$

389


Cash paid during the period for income taxes


$



$

61



$

219



$

4,495



















Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:

















Property and equipment included in accounts payable


$

3,643



$

2,340



$

3,463



$

5,707


Issuance of common stock for Intellibed acquisition


$

26,106



$



$

26,106



$


Non-cash leasehold improvements


$



$



$



$

3,238


Accrued distributions


$



$

304



$

228



$

304


Tax receivable agreement liability


$



$

(4)



$



$

776


Deferred income taxes


$



$

(5)



$



$

969


Exercise of liability warrants


$



$

149



$



$

64,321


PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)

Management believes that the use of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per diluted share. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is provided below. EBITDA represents net income (loss) income before interest expense, other (income) expense, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding costs incurred due to stock-based compensation expense, debt extinguishment, warrant liability, vendor separation fee, nonrecurring legal fees, acquisition expenses, interim CFO and consulting fees and severance costs. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments and provide meaningful measures of our operating performance.
















Three Months Ended

 September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021















GAAP net income (loss)


$

2,281




2,127




(19,760)




25,628


Interest expense



717




(10)




2,447




1,129


Income tax (benefit) expense



(631)




(2,479)




(6,617)




1,005


Other income, net



(1,107)




(12)




(988)




30


Depreciation and amortization



4,622




2,811




12,205




6,355


EBITDA



5,882




2,437




(12,713)




34,147


Adjustments:

















Warrant Liability



53




(5,362)




(4,221)




(19,369)


Stock-based compensation expense



795




765




2,612




2,357


Vendor separation fee









3,136





Tax Receivable Agreement income






(846)







(639)


Legal fees



227




222




493




9,881


Acquisition expenses



3,389







3,389





Executive interim and search costs



1,014




1,021




4,084




2,166


Severance costs






278




2,469




593


Showroom opening costs



740




692




2,316




1,182


New production facility start-up costs






290




348




2,856


Previous period sales tax liability






964







1,049


COVID-19 related expenses






102




331




141


Adjusted EBITDA


$

12,100



$

563



$

2,244



$

34,364


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. (i.e. there is no allocation of net income or loss to noncontrolling interests), which assumes the full exchange at the beginning of the period of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock of Purple Innovation, Inc., adjusted for certain nonrecurring items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the total shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered, alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted net income and the computation of adjusted net income per diluted share, are set forth below:














(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended
September 30,



 Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Net income (loss)


$

2,281



$

2,127



$

(19,760)



$

25,628


Income tax (benefit) expense, as reported



(631)




(2,479)




(6,617)




1,005


Tax receivable agreement income






(846)







(639)


Change in fair value – warrant liabilities



53




(5,362)




(4,221)




(19,369)


Secondary offering expenses












7,858


Acquisition expenses



3,389







3,389





Gain on effective settlement in acquisition



(1,421)







(1,421)





Adjusted net income (loss) before income taxes



3,671




(6,560)




(28,630)




14,483


Adjusted income tax benefit (expense)(1)



(870)




1,666




6,785




(3,679)


Adjusted net income (loss)


$

2,801



$

(4,894)



$

(21,845)



$

10,804



















Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted


$

0.03



$

(0.07)



$

(0.28)



$

0.16



















Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted(2)



86,115




67,287




78,992




68,775


(1)

Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 23.7% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively and 25.4% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.



(2)

Assumes dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock calculated in accordance with GAAP and the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period.




A reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted, to adjusted net income per diluted share is set forth below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:



For the Three Months Ended




September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021




Net Income



Weighted
Average
 Shares, Diluted



Net
Income
per Share,
Diluted



Net Income



Weighted
Average
Shares, Diluted



Net Income per
Share, Diluted


Net income (loss) attributable to Purple Innovation Inc.(1)


$

2,278




86,115



$

0.03



$

2,171




67,287



$

(0.05)


Assumed exchange of shares(2)



3











(44)









Net income (loss)



2,281












2,127










Adjustments to arrive at adjusted income (loss) before taxes(3)



1,390












(8,687)










Adjusted income (loss) before taxes



3,671












(6,560)










Adjusted income tax benefit(4)



(870)












1,666










Adjusted net income (loss)


$

2,801




86,115



$

0.03



$

(4,894)




67,287



$

(0.07)


(1)

Represents net income attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. and the associated weighted average diluted shares, of Class A common stock outstanding.

(2)

Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period. Also assumes the addition of net income(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of the Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock.

(3)

Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. Also assumes the dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(4)

Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 23.7% and 25.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.



For the Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021




Net Income



Weighted
Average
 Shares, Diluted



Net
Income
per Share,
Diluted



Net Income



Weighted
Average
Shares, Diluted



Net Income per
Share, Diluted


Net income (loss) attributable to Purple Innovation Inc.(1)


$

(19,564)




78,992



$

(0.25)



$

25,573




68,319



$

0.09


Assumed exchange of shares(2)



(196)











55




456






Net income (loss)



(19,760)












25,628










Adjustments to arrive at adjusted income before taxes(3)



(8,870)












(11,145)










Adjusted income before taxes



(28,630)












14,483










Adjusted income tax benefit (expense)(4)



6,785












(3,679)










Adjusted net income


$

(21,845)




78,992



$

(0.28)



$

10,804




68,775



$

0.16


(1)

Represents net income attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. and the associated weighted average diluted shares, of Class A common stock outstanding.

(2)

Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of the Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock.

(3)

Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. Also assumes the dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(4)

Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 23.7% and 25.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-innovation-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301673510.html

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.