Surveys Show Doctors, Patients with Opposing Views on Medical Misinformation

KENILWORTH, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two recent surveys from Merck Manuals offer competing views of the presence of medical misinformation online. In one recent poll conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Merck Manuals among 2,044 U.S. adults, 44% of Americans believe there is more medical misinformation online and in social media now than in previous years. But in an opposing survey – a poll conducted by Merck Manuals of 263 physicians at the recent 2022 Family Medicine Experience (FMX) hosted by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) – nearly 98% of physicians said there was somewhat or significantly more medical misinformation online and in social media today than in previous years.

"We've all had that moment when we experience a new medical symptom – back pain, a sore throat – and we turn to the internet for information," said Dr. Sandy Falk, M.D., Merck Manuals Editor-in-Chief. "The challenge for patients and their doctors is that there is so much health information online and on social media, but it can be difficult to know which sources are credible. Doctors often point patients towards resources that they know are reliable. The Merck Manuals is committed to giving physicians and the general public access to trustworthy medical information."

The Merck Manuals/Harris Poll survey found almost half of Americans (47%) say consumer health and medical news websites is one the sources they are most likely to use to access medical information; 32% say to the same of family or friends; 20% say the same of social media. At the same time, only half of Americans (50%) say they are completely forthcoming with their doctor about the sources they use to get their medical information.

Nearly seven in 10 doctors (69%) surveyed at FMX said the availability of medical information means patients come in more frequently because they read about symptoms and/or treatments online. A vast majority of physicians (93%) say patients visit with self-diagnoses they've concluded from online information or social media more today than five years ago.

In order to help patients, evaluate medical resources online, MerckManuals.com is now detailing one method known as STANDS:

S ource: Does the resource cite recognized authorities and provide their credentials?

T ransparency: Is it open and obvious whether the site's mission is educational or commercial?

A ccessibility: Is the site available without registration, and is there a way for users to contact someone with questions or concerns?

N eutrality: Is the information available purely as a resource, or does the site benefit financially from what its users do (such as buying products or visiting advertised websites)?

D ocumentation: Is the site updated when needed by recognized medical experts?

Security: Can users access content without forfeiting personal information?

To read more, please visit: https://www.merckmanuals.com/home/news/editorial/2022/11/07/04/04/medical-misinformation?sccamp=sccamp

