American College of Education® Ranked Second in Newsweek's Top Online Colleges List

ACE was recognized as a top online college because of its overall cost, reputation, support and services.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of online and affordable higher education, American College of Education (ACE) was recently ranked second out of 200 top universities in Newsweek's list of America's Top Online Colleges in 2023.

American College of Education (PRNewswire)

The award highlights the nation's top colleges with online degrees and was presented by Newsweek, an industry ranking provider, and Statista, a world-leading statistics portal. The rankings are based on an online survey conducted with over 11,400 assessments and from more than 9,000 student respondents who have participated in online college degree programs or online learning courses.

"This national ranking reflects our commitment to offering workforce aligned, high-quality online programs to our students nationwide while still providing affordable education. Relevance, quality and affordability are core tenets of what ACE believes in as an online higher education institution." said ACE President and CEO, Geordie Hyland. "The team here are ACE is striving to help solve the human capital crisis in healthcare and education."

As part of Newsweek and Statista's survey, respondents shared their experiences by rating institutions using several dimensions: organization and accessibility, support and service, cost of program, perceived organizational reputation, expected success and practical relevance of contents. Additionally, the evaluation criteria included institutional indicators, overall satisfaction with the organization and to what extent they would recommend it to others.

Other universities included on the 2023 Newsweek rankings include other prominent higher education institutions like University of Pennsylvania, Boston University, and John Hopkins University.

For more information about ACE and its affordable and high-quality programs visit ace.edu.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

Media Contact

Catherine Masri

Catherine.masri@hkstrategies.com

214-886-5870

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Education