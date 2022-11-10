Duke Energy crews assess damage, restore power for thousands of customers across Florida

Crews respond to power outages in areas where weather conditions allow, more than 160,000 restored so far

90% of customers in some areas, where the storm has cleared first, will be restored by midnight

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy crews are rapidly restoring power to thousands of customers as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to move through Florida.

While some areas in the company's service territory are still feeling the impacts of the storm, power line technicians and specialists from Florida and other states have begun repairs and restoration in areas where weather conditions have improved.

"Our team was well-prepared and poised to respond to Tropical Storm Nicole, but make no mistake, power restoration is a community effort," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida's storm director. "We thank all the first responders, as well as the help we've received from other utilities, for working with us to get the power back on safely and quickly."

As of 3 p.m. today, the company has restored more than 160,000 customers, with about 83,000 customers still without power. Duke Energy Florida serves 1.9 million customers in the state.

Power is expected to be restored to 90% of Duke Energy Florida customers in the following counties by midnight tonight: Brevard, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole and Volusia.

Tomorrow, Duke Energy Florida will provide estimated restoration times for all other counties, where the storm is still passing through, at duke-energy.com/outages.

The estimated restoration time indicates the latest time Duke Energy Florida expects to have nearly all service restored in that area. Many customers will be restored before then. More specific estimates at the individual outage level will be provided as restoration progresses.

Customers who are registered for Duke Energy text alerts will receive a text once an estimated restoration time is established for their location. (Sign up to receive outage alerts.)

Important safety tips

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging or may be hiding in floodwater and debris. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800.228.8485 or contact your local emergency services department or agency.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Don't drive over – and don't stand near – downed electrical lines.

Never replace a fuse or touch a circuit breaker with wet hands, or while standing on a wet or damp surface.

If the meter box is pulled away from a customer's house or mobile home service pole and power is not being received, the homeowner is responsible for contacting an electrician to reattach the meter box and/or provide a permanent fix.

Home and business owners whose structures sustained water or other structural damage and who are unsure if their electrical equipment (e.g., internal wiring, meter box, etc.) is damaged should consider contacting a licensed electrician for an assessment. In some instances, an electrical inspection may be required by the county before Duke Energy can reconnect service. An electrician can advise customers on next steps.

How to report power outages

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy app on your smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).

Call Duke Energy's automated outage reporting system: 800.769.3766 (800.POWERON).

For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy) or visit dukeenergyupdates.com.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list.

Media contact: Bill Norton

Cell: 704.763.6059

Media line: 800.559.3853

