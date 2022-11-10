Grower's Ally Welcomes Chris Guagno as Vice President of Sales

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grower's Ally, a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides for cannabis and hemp, today announced the appointment of Chris Guagno as Vice President of Sales.

"We are excited to officially welcome Chris to our team," said Scott Allshouse, CEO and President of Grower's Ally. "Chris's leadership experience in hydroponic retail, focus on product education and extensive network positions Grower's Ally for long-term success in the cannabis industry."

As Vice President of Sales, Guagno brings over two decades of field experience, including roles at General Hydroponics and as an independent contractor representative, to facilitate partnerships with commercial cultivators and lead retail sales strategy.

"My lifelong passion for people and plants was paramount in accepting the position at Grower's Ally," said Guagno. "It is most important that the formulas are best-in-class for both the commercial operations and the end-user. Grower's Ally products are clear winners."

