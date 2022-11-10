Meati Named to TIME's 2022 Best Inventions

Meati is recognized for democratizing access to nutrient-rich, animal-free protein.

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meati Foods , the creator of Eat Meati™ delicious alternative whole-food proteins made from nutrient-rich mushroom root, is thrilled to announce that its animal-free Classic Cutlet and Crispy Cutlet have been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 . The honor comes just after Meati Foods' Series C funding, and on the same day as the debut of their Carne Asada Steak and Meati Bundle offerings and as the company will imminently begin scaling its retail availability nationally.

"We're honored to be included in TIME's carefully curated annual list, joining past awardees that have innovated to create worldwide impact," said Meati Foods CEO and co-founder, Tyler Huggins. "We set out to change the way people eat by democratizing access to delicious, exceptional nourishment, and this honor validates Meati's mission as we pave the way for healthier people and a healthier planet."

Meati is first-of-its-kind, a true whole food, with every cut at least 95% mushroom root. Meati's offerings avoid the fat and cholesterol of conventional animal meat while delivering on nutrition with 15g protein, 9g dietary fiber and a host of micronutrients, such as Riboflavin, Niacin, Folate, Vitamin B12, and Iron.

Meati's award-winning cuts and shopper interest are setting the stage for retail expansion early next year, with the goal of a national omnichannel footprint in more than 8,000 retail and food service locations by the late 2023. For those interested in trying Meati for themselves, customers can currently purchase the Meati Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet, Classic Steak, and Carne Asada Steak online at Meati.com and in select Colorado-based Sprouts Farmers Markets and in all Birdcall locations.

For this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from their editors and correspondents around the world, paying special attention to growing fields contributing to real world impact. TIME evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

About Meati

Founded in 2016, Meati Foods is working to change the way we eat by democratizing access to delicious, nutrient-rich, complete protein in a way that protects and preserves our planet's water, land and air. Eat Meati™ is the debut product line from Meati Foods featuring whole-food cutlets and steaks made from mushroom root via through modernized ancient, natural processes in a toxicity-free environment with no heavy metals, pesticides or antibiotics. Eat Meati™ made its retail debut in July 2022 after multiple months of record sellouts on its direct-to-doorstep online shop, with plans for a national omni-channel footprint by late-2023. Meati's textures and flavors have won the enthusiastic support of some of food's most impactful leaders, chefs and icons.

