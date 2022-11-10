Revolution Capital Group, LLC announced acquisition of Contec LLC from Garrison Investment Group

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Capital Group, LLC announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Contec LLC from Garrison Investment Group. Terms of the transaction are undisclosed.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Schenectady, NY, Contec is a leading provider of both forward and reverse logistics along with testing, repair and refurbishment services on a variety of electronic equipment and technology products on behalf of its customer base. The business had been owned by Garrison since 2012.

"We had a long and fruitful relationship with Garrison Investment Group and thank them for all the support over these past 10 years. We are very excited to have new ownership that shares our vision for the future of Contec and believe the Revolution Capital Group Team are a perfect fit for us.", said Joe Joy, Contec CEO.

Rimon PC served as legal counsel to Revolution. Republic Partners, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Garrison and Contec and Taylor English Duma LLP served as their legal counsel.

About Revolution Capital Group

Revolution is a private investment firm focused on acquiring, investing in, and operating companies within the middle market. With headquarters in Boston, MA, Revolution has owned and operated companies in a wide variety of industries, including: media, manufacturing, healthcare apparel, consumer goods, technology enabled services and value-added distribution.

