Time to rock and roll! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? opens new location in Little Rock, Arkansas

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, has launched a brand new franchise in Little Rock, Arkansas. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is now available to over 290k households in the Little Rock area, offering full service junk removal to residential and commercial customers.

Little Rock Franchise Partner, Robert Torrans, has been part of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? for 12 years and also owns the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise in Texarkana, TX, which extends its services through to Shreveport, LA. When deciding on his next franchise location, Little Rock was an obvious choice as it's Arkansas' central hub with incredible retail, manufacturing and educational opportunities, along with a strong sense of community.

The Little Rock franchise has a goal of positively impacting the community by getting to know the people and local businesses in the area, and ultimately providing the best customer experience with the support of their knowledgeable and friendly teams. To give back to the community the team has already started to form relationships with charitable organizations, including GoodWill and The Salvation Army. Through these partnerships the franchise is able to donate the lightly used items they receive, as well as remove any unwanted items that these organizations accumulate.

Since launching the franchise in early October 2022, Torrans' highlights have been building a winning team that is able to offer the community of Little Rock a service that is second to none. This includes sending in powerhouse Operations Manager, Jamie Battiest, who has a decade of experience with the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? organization. "Our entire team has really enjoyed getting to know the people and businesses of Little Rock," says Battiest, "It truly is a wonderful community and we look forward to making a positive impact."

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com .

