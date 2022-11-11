The Adecco Group Earns Two 2023 Military Friendly® Employer Designations

Leading Talent Advisory and Solutions Company Receives Recognition for Saluting Veterans and Military Families with Employment Opportunities, As Its Military Alliance Program Celebrates 20th Anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, today announced it has earned two 2023 Military Friendly® designations for its efforts to create sustainable and meaningful career paths for veterans and military spouses in the U.S. Military Friendly® ratings have set the standard for companies demonstrating positive employment outcomes for veterans and their families for two decades.

Military Friendly® Employer designations were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,000 companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly® survey. The Adecco Group ranked:

#3 in the Military Friendly ® Employer designation for meeting or exceeding standards in at least three out of four critical areas of commitment to the military community

#9 in the Military Spouse Friendly® Employer designation for its dedication to hiring military spouses

Additional 2023 Military Friendly® Employer designations will be announced in the coming months.

In 2022, the Adecco Group celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Military Alliance Program—a partnership between military affiliated groups and military installations in the U.S. serving veterans, wounded warriors, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses—by unveiling a new hiring guide, Veterans and Military Spouses: An Untapped Source of Talent in a Time of Talent Scarcity. The guide combines two decades of best practices and insights learned since the initial launch of the Adecco's Group's Military Alliance Program in 2002.

"We are beyond honored to receive two top-ten Military Friendly® Employer designations, as they reflect the Adecco Group's continued commitment to championing the careers of veterans and military families," said Rachelle Chapman, Director of the Military Alliance Program. "The Adecco Group is dedicated to recruiting, hiring, retaining, coaching, and upskilling military spouses, veterans, wounded warriors, and National Guard and Reserve members across the U.S. We stand behind the irreplaceable role they play in our communities and look forward to expanding these important partnerships for decades to come."

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation elevate the standard for military programs globally; they have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. "For these employers, hiring military is more than just the right thing to do; it's a standard that makes good business sense."

The Adecco Group will be highlighted along with other 2023 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop and hire talent in around 60 countries, enabling organizations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 38,000 employees. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

