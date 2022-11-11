CUYAHOGA COUNTY APPROVES $1 MILLION TO SUPPORT GROWTH OPPS | GO GREEN ENERGY FUND

CLEVELAND, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuyahoga County, under the leadership of Council President Pernel Jones Jr. and County Executive Budish, has allocated $1 million from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to Growth Opps for its GO Green Energy Fund. This investment demonstrates the county's commitment to supporting community initiatives, as well as its recognition of Growth Opps as a leader in the green energy industry. The funds will directly benefit county residents by investing in renewable energy projects in Cuyahoga County.

GO Green Energy Fund, the Green Bank for the state of Ohio will support clean energy projects across the state.

The grant funds provided through Growth Opps | GO Green Energy Fund, the Green Bank for the state of Ohio located in Cuyahoga County, will support clean energy projects aimed at reducing energy burden, particularly in low to moderate income communities. Our organization is a leader in the development of community owned solar energy systems, which will provide electricity to County microgrids and other customers. This investment in clean energy not only benefits the health and well-being of county residents, but also supports their financial security and overall prosperity.

The GO Green Energy Fund, using a Green Bank model and launched in 2020 with initial funding from the George Gund Foundation, offers significant potential growth opportunities for green technology. With additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, Growth Opps will be able to bring these advancements to communities that may have been otherwise overlooked. As an industry leader, Growth Opps is committed to investing in and promoting equitable sustainable solutions.

"We are honored to receive this grant from Cuyahoga County and grateful for their recognition of Growth Opps as a leader in the green energy industry," said Michael Jeans, CEO of Growth Opps. "These funds will not only support our mission of promoting community growth through green energy initiatives, but also provide sustainable benefit to county residents and aid in the ongoing pandemic recovery efforts."

"Green Banks are a great way to leverage necessary dollars for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. Cuyahoga County is very fortunate to have Growth Opps in town and recognized nationally as a leader in the Green Bank sector. Our contribution of $1m will help provide seed money for drawing down hundreds of millions of dollars in the near future for clean energy projects which we are very excited about." - Mike Foley, Cuyahoga County Director of Sustainability

About Growth Opps

At Growth Opportunity Partners ("Growth Opps"), we offer community development capital, services and solutions to growing small businesses, primarily located in or benefitting disadvantaged and underserved communities in Ohio. GO Advisory accesses industry expertise and diverse talent to provide management consulting that addresses complex or persistent challenges for companies, communities, and people. GO Capital is tailored to fund your business model when you need it. Growth Opps established the GO Green Energy Fund using a Green Bank model that can deploy mission-driven capital to support small - large scale, commercial, community, and industrial renewable energy project development.

