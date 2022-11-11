SPARTANSWORD.ORG STRIKES STRATEGIC VETERANS DAY PARTNERSHIP WITH CBD MANUFACTURER WARFIGHTER HEMP

Spartan Sword Supports Veterans Who Pledge to Help Stop Veteran Suicide; Partnership Elevates CBD Visibility

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warfighter Hemp (www.warfighterhemp.com) the military Veterans' choice in hemp-derived CBD products, and the Veteran-founded 501(c)3 Spartan Sword (www.spartansword.org) announced a first-of-its-kind exclusive multi-year strategic partnership that elevates CBD visibility to Veterans, first responders and their families in North America. The news coincides fittingly with Veterans Day.

Spartan Sword becomes the first nationally known Veteran non-profit to form a sponsorship agreement with a CBD company.

With this partnership, Spartan Sword becomes the first nationally known Veteran non-profit to form a sponsorship agreement with a CBD company, making Warfighter Hemp the "Official CBD of Veterans."

The strategic partnership fills a void in the health and wellness portfolio of CBD products for Veterans and other consumers in North America demanding safe, federally legal, natural options to support recovery, calmness, and improved sleep.

"As a leader in the CBD market space, Warfighter Hemp is a welcomed addition to meeting the health and wellness needs of the 20 million Veterans who have served in the US Armed Forces," said Boone Cutler, Spartan Sword Chairman and Iraq War Veteran. "We are excited about the possibilities this partnership offers as CBD becomes a more widely adopted part of the health and wellness regimen of our veterans and their families."

In honor of Veterans Day and the strategic partnership announced between SpartanSword.org and Warfighter Hemp, Warfighter Hemp is offering a 55% discount off all products from Veterans Day, November 11 thru the entire weekend ending on November 13th. Customers can use the Promo Code BRAVERY55.

Spartan Sword Saves Lives

SpartanSword.org's mission is to prevent Veteran and first responder suicide. According to the American Legion, approximately 22 Veterans take their lives daily.

The Sword, which was forged from steel from the wreckage of the Twin Towers, travels the country to events where Veterans and first responders take the Spartan Pledge, a simple two sentence oath to reach out to their fellow Veteran for support should they ever contemplate suicide.

Through the partnership, Warfighter Hemp will have a premiere brand presence at Spartan Sword Veteran events, including this year's Veterans Day Parade in New York City.

A Partnership Based on Shared Values

This historic multi-year agreement is the first such partnership for Warfighter Hemp, which chose Spartan Sword as a strategic partner based on the shared values of Veteran safety, health and wellness. Warfighter Hemp was one of the first CBD companies entering the United States CBD market in 2017. The category has exploded in the past five years, with CBD sales in the United States topping $4.7 billion in 2021.

"We applaud Spartan Sword for being the pioneer among Veteran non-profits and are thrilled to welcome them as a respected strategic partner," said Steve Danyluk, retired Marine LtCol and founder of Warfighter Hemp. "Both organizations share a singular, purpose-focused mission and a passion for supporting our Veterans and first responders and are committed to bringing industry-leading, innovative products and therapies to even more Veterans."

About SpartanSword.org

SpartanSword.org is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to halting the rise in suicides within the veteran and first responder communities. The SpartanSword.org funds events across the United States where veterans and first responders can view the Spartan Sword and Spartan Axe and take a simple pledge to reach out to another veteran or first responder should they ever consider suicide so they can get the support they need. Make a tax-deductible donation at www.spartansword.org to support this life-changing work.

About Warfighter Hemp

Warfighter Hemp is a Colorado-based manufacturer of CBD derived from industrial hemp. We are comprised of veterans and non-veterans who believe in providing an alternative to the prescription painkillers that many veterans are taking and which prevents them from living their best lives. Our mission is to provide veterans and non-veterans with a holistic and natural alternative.

