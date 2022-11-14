ALPHA FIT CLUB: RAPIDLY EXPANDING FRANCHISE

WESTFIELD, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Fit Club , New Jersey's Premier Strength and Conditioning Circuit Training Fitness Experience announces its rapid expansion.

Alpha Fit Club is a circuit-style group fitness experience featuring a blend of total body strength training & high-intensity cardio. Their fitness pillars center around capacity, tenacity and intensity, with short bouts of maximum effort cardio stints paired with lower rep range to enhance explosive power. Together, these pillars help members build a strong engine and muscular (and mental) endurance.

The time at Alpha Fit Club is spent rotating around the room in "accountability packs" of four people, challenging themselves at constantly varying stations that can be scaled to any fitness level, leaning on one another to push the pace and finish what you started...together.

Alpha members are built, not born, and the leader of the pack, Sam Tooley knows that best. An athlete, coach, gym owner and entrepreneur, Sam Tooley puts 24/7 365 into Alpha Fit Club and the community he and his team are building.

"I signed the lease to my first location and my world got turned upside down," Sam notes. He lost his little brother Jake tragically within the first month of business. "My first clients, those people, became family really quick. The mentality that was ingrained in me during my cross country running days, where if you show up day in and day out, you're relentless, and you surround yourself with the right people, good things are going to happen… that kept me going," he adds.

The next sucker punch? Pandemic. Alpha Fit Club's first location, in Westfield NJ, opened in 2019 right before COVID.

"The biggest feedback we got from people during that time was that we had something special in that room and they were craving that. So people drove from all over and kept showing up. We adjusted where we could, taking classes outdoors and getting creative to keep the pack together. Not only did we survive, we thrived."

This prompted Sam and team to open their next two locations Verona and Red Bank and build them out while the world was shut down. Franchise sales in New Jersey are closing out, with locations slated to open now through Q1 2023, while sales in New York are underway (Staten Island is secured).

For more information regarding Alpha Fit Club and Franchise Opportunities, visit https://alphafitclub.com/franchise/

