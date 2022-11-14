iFLYTEK Smart Water Facilitates Digital Transformation of Water Conservancy

HEFEI, China, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK presented its iFLYTEK Smart Water total solution at the recent China Water Expo and the 17th China (International) Water Summit Forum. The company showcased how artificial intelligence enables water governance to “hear and see” as water conservancy institutions, experts, and scholars consider the digital transformation of the water conservancy industry.

iFLYTEK has sought to apply state of the art information technologies—including Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, mobile internet, and digital twinning—to build a multi-platform iFLYTEK Smart Water total solution. The system is composed of:

An information infrastructure platform equipped with an integrated space-air-ground sensing platform to accurately record water and rain conditions, water table levels, and other data to support water conservancy project planning;

Three overlapping platforms to cohesively incorporate data, smart technology, and business considerations respectively to optimize the performance of the iFLYTEK Smart Water solution;

A digital twin modeling system for water infrastructure systems built using GIS, BIM, and other technologies to provide visual models and digital simulations that allow for real-time renderings and visual presentations;

2+N applications to optimize governance systems and capacity through disaster prevention, water resource management and allocation, project management, water administrative law enforcement, water public services, and other functions.

iFLYTEK also shared some of its other smart water products, including the AI Water Housekeeper which assists with engineering management; the water conservancy big data platform that allows data to be collected, exchanged, and accurately shared through a unified cloud computing portal; intelligent water administrative law enforcement which uses remote sensing image data and AI model technology to identify and monitor violations; and the AI water smart call system that streamlines patrols and scheduling.

iFLYTEK's successful development and application of water conservancy solutions have been recognized through several awards and acknowledgments, including the Dayu Water Conservancy Science and Technology Award and the Anhui Water Conservancy Science and Technology Award.

iFLYTEK will continue its development of digital twinning, new-generation information technology, machine learning, cloud computing, and digitization to develop and apply more solutions to water conservancy.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

