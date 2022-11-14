LG DEBUTS FIRST JOINT VIRTUAL CARE SOLUTION WITH AMWELL AT HLTH 2022 TO ADDRESS HOSPITAL WORKFORCE SHORTAGES

New CarepointTM Solution Leverages Existing LG Healthcare TVs and Features Advanced Monitoring Capabilities to Improve Efficiency of Bedside Care Response and Maximize Resources

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovator LG Electronics announced its first joint solution with digital healthcare enablement leader Amwell®, designed to expand the boundaries of digital health innovation and address a major issue faced by hospitals across the country – workforce shortages.

Showcased at HLTH 2022, the Carepoint™ TV Kit, by LG and powered by the Amwell Converge™ platform, leverages existing LG healthcare TVs, a leading brand of TVs in hospitals and healthcare facilities, in patient rooms to allow providers to remotely engage, monitor and discharge patients, thereby reducing healthcare professionals' workload.

The new solution, called the Carepoint TV Kit 200L, is engineered to expand clinicians and care teams reach through virtual rounding, nursing, e-sitting, and isolation room monitoring. This enables tasks like patient admission and discharge, medical reconciliation, care coordination with patients, family members and other providers, and patient monitoring all to be done from one convenient location, resulting in increased efficiencies, reduced drive-time and rounding time, maximized resources, and optimized time and space.

'We're spearheading a digital transformation of the healthcare system in hospitals by providing an innovative platform that makes care more virtual, accessible and efficient while helping to improve quality of care," said Atul Singh, general manager, Digital Health for LG Electronics. "Our new TV Kit solution helps alleviate the challenges that hospitals struggle with day-to-day, such as better managing labor shortages and offering clinicians and care teams greater flexibility and easier access to patients."

"We are facing an all-time high level of healthcare worker burnout and financial constraint spurred by the pandemic. Technology innovation such as this can reduce the burden on clinicians and care teams while improving patient engagement and ultimately enabling a better care experience for all," said Susan Worthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Amwell. "We are honored to continue expanding our partnership with LG as we work together to empower hospitals and their staff with the tools and innovations necessary to achieve their goals."

LG and Amwell first announced a collaboration in March 2022 as part of LG's strategic vision for creating new socially impactful products and services for the next generation. LG Electronics is the longtime largest provider of smart TVs for hospital patient rooms in the United States. Now the global electronics giant is further increasing its focus on innovation and expanding its healthcare portfolio. As a dedicated partner, LG is committed to working with Amwell and its Converge platform to help deliver on its promise of healthcare innovation.

To learn more about the Carepoint TV Kit 200L solution visit https://digitalhealth.lgnova.com or https://business.amwell.com/telemedicine-equipment/carepoint-tv-kit-200l

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading digital care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital care needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers digital care solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, Converge, SilverCloud, Conversa and Carepoint are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

