Pyx Health CEO Cindy Jordan Named Silver Stevie Award® Winner at Annual Gala

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyx Health — a tech-enabled services company that provides health plans and their members with an innovative, scalable solution that effectively addresses the nation's critical loneliness epidemic — today announced that CEO and founder Cindy Jordan was honored as a silver award winner at the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, presented during a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Nov. 11.

This year, more than 1,500 entries were submitted for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Female Executive of the Year, Best Female Entrepreneur, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women and Women-Run Workplace of the Year. Jordan was honored in the "Most Innovative Woman of the Year: Healthcare" category.

"It is truly humbling to have my vision for Pyx Health honored with a silver Stevie Award," said Jordan. "My own experiences with the devastating consequences of loneliness, along with the passion of our employees, fuels Pyx's groundbreaking approach of addressing the loneliness epidemic with a combination of technology and human intervention."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S. and several other countries attended the event and were honored with gold, silver or bronze awards. This year's event was complemented by the fifth annual Women|Future Conference — a three-day educational and networking conference presented virtually on Nov. 8-10.

"The winners at this year's Stevie Awards for Women in Business were remarkable across the board," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "Cindy stood out both for her tenacity and her ability to take a complicated healthcare problem like loneliness and find concrete ways to make a difference."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.stevieawards.com/women .

Pyx Health offers the first loneliness and social isolation technology focused on helping the most vulnerable populations. Combining a digital platform with a compassionate support center and timely human interventions, Pyx Health provides patients and healthcare providers with an innovative, scalable solution that effectively addresses the nation's critical loneliness epidemic. Pyx Health is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. More information is available at https://www.pyxhealth.com . Because no one gets better alone.

The Stevie® Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 annual nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com .

