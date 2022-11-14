Veggie Grill Named "Brands That Matter" from Fast Company

The annual program recognized the plant-based leader for its impact

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggie Grill, the world's leading destination for conscious eaters is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matter in the midsize company category. Honoring brands with 100 - 999 employees that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose, three brands were selected across a wide spectrum of candidates. The fast-casual, plant-based restaurant aims to inspire consumers to make better choices for themselves and the planet.

Recognized as a brand that forges an emotional connection with customers, the purpose-driven brand estimates that its guests saved 95,149,692 gallons of water and 180,693 animals from slaughter in 2021, among other successes. Veggie Grill continues to drive awareness through deliciously fulfilling, plant-based menu offerings while building an aspiring restaurant brand for the future that allows like-minded consumers to do good for the planet while enjoying themselves.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

"It's an honor to share that Veggie Grill has been selected by Fast Company as one of their "Brands That Matter 2022"," said T.K. Pillan, Veggie Grill Co-Founder and Chairman. "In 2006, we opened our first restaurant with a singular focus on being changemakers. We're extremely proud of what our incredible team has accomplished in the past 16 years, and we're grateful to our purposeful guests who support our mission to bring plant-based eating to the forefront of culture."

Veggie Grill was one of the first fast-casual, plant-based restaurants to open in Southern California. Founders T.K. Pillan, Ray White and Kevin Boylan were united by a common vision and passion to bring plant-based foods to more people. After experiencing the tremendous health benefits of a plant-based diet and learning about inhumane factory farming methods used to produce most meat and dairy products, Pillan, White and Boylan founded Veggie Grill, which has grown to be the largest vegan restaurant company in the U.S.

The Veggie Grill family of brands also includes plant-based burger concept, Stand-Up Burgers, vegan Mexican cuisine, Más Veggies Vegan Taqueria, and newly launched, health-focused, Vegan Bowls For All.

