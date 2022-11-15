Ahead of Busy Holiday Travel Season, CLEAR Launches Expedited Identity Verification Lanes at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the busy holiday travel season, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced launching its secure identity technology at Boise Airport (BOI). CLEAR's launch at BOI is expected to create 23 jobs and generate approximately $1.4 million in local economic activity every year.

"We are pleased to welcome CLEAR at our expanded security checkpoint today—right in time for the busy holiday travel season!" said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "Amenities like CLEAR empower our passengers to streamline their security screening process and ultimately optimize their air travel experience at the Boise Airport."

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 47 airports and boasts 14+ million members. CLEAR already serves all 10 of BOI's top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through BOI to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, reducing the amount of time spent waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

"Boise's tremendous growth is a reflection of the city's commitment to economic development and innovation, and we're excited to partner with Boise Airport to make air travel seamless, more predictable and less stressful," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "Especially with passenger traffic continuing to exceed pre-pandemic numbers and with the busy holiday travel season just a few weeks away, we're excited to join the Boise community, create good-paying jobs and invest in the local economy."

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With 14+ million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About Boise Airport (BOI)

About the Boise Airport: As the largest airport in Idaho, the Boise Airport provides a gateway to the entire Treasure Valley. Over four million passengers travel through the Boise Airport each year, with access to eight airlines and 26 nonstop destinations. Visit iflyboise.com to learn more.

