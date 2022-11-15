Grenco Science Introduces an Elevated Experience for Concentrate and Flower Consumption with the G Pen Hyer®️ Vaporizer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenco Science , ( G Pen ), the leader in advanced vaporization technology, today announces the release of the G Pen Hyer®️, a portable and intuitively designed e-nail engineered to deliver best-in-class flavor and vapor production for serious enthusiasts and novices, alike. The G Pen Hyer launches November 15 in stores nationwide and online at gpen.com.

The most advanced e-nail experience for concentrates or dry herb (PRNewswire)

We are thrilled about the first launch of G Pen Hyer under the acquisition of Vapium.

On the heels of the acquisition of Vapium, the G Pen Hyer pays homage to Hyer's cutting edge performance with the introduction of the most advanced e-nail hybrid on the market. Engineered to maximize flavor profiles, the G Pen Hyer features smart heating technology with constant temperature output allowing for a consistent and efficient experience with every session. The G Pen Hyer houses a powerful heating element in a lightweight anodized aluminum casing for concentrate or dry herb consumption that can pair with any glass-on-glass water piece.

"We are thrilled on the first launch of G Pen Hyer under the acquisition of Vapium. Combining Hyer's advanced engineering with the premiere design of Grenco Science allows us to continue bringing best in class products to market while maintaining the integrity and foundation of both brands," says Chris Folkerts, CEO of Grenco Science.

Every detail is designed for ease of use and consumer safety in mind. It comes pre-programmed with five heat settings for quick temperature control and automatically shuts off when timed. In a matter of seconds, the G Pen Hyer heats up to a wide range of temperatures between 482°F/250°C and 842°F/450°C. A simple three button operation paired with an LED interface offers fast activation using the 6,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with rapid, pass-through charging via USB-C.

A magnetic cap with a built-in ceramic liner and dual airflow holes offers easy access to the concentrates tank, which features a full quartz chamber and airpath with an internal up-stem. The large capacity tank provides maximum surface area for heating, efficient airflow, and optimal vaporization of all types of concentrate materials.

The G Pen Hyer comes in a convenient hemp travel case along with a 14mm male glass adapter to attach to any water piece in your arsenal (10 and 18mm glass adapters sold separately).

Features:

Full quartz chamber with custom-stamped stainless steel heating element

6,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery

3-button operation with LED interface

Rapid, pass-through charging via USB-C

Braided power cable with snap-in magnetic connections

Anodized die-cast aluminum housing

Magnetic carb cap with dual ceramic airflow intakes

5 temperature settings between 482°F/250°C to 842°F/450°C

Includes 14mm male glass adapter

Integrated stainless steel wax tool with two placement settings

Hemp travel case with mesh pocket for accessories

Dry herb tank featuring a full ceramic chamber with 0.5g capacity sold separately

The G Pen Hyer®️ retails for $250 and is available to purchase via Sezzle with 4 Interest Free payments. It is available in stores nationwide and online at gpen.com.

About

Grenco Science, which launched in 2012, celebrates 10 years as a leader in engineering advanced vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the experience and leading the movement to bring traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com .

