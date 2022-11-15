Meaghan O'Brien Joins Stateside Associates as Director of State Issues

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stateside Associates, the largest state and local government affairs firm, is excited to announce Meaghan O'Brien is joining the firm as Director of State Issues, a newly created role.

Meaghan O’Brien - Director of State Issues at Stateside Associates (PRNewswire)

With nearly a decade of experience working successfully with Iowa's Governor and legislators, state executive branch offices, and federal agencies, O'Brien joins the team to strengthen the firm's issue management and Groups engagement team.

O'Brien most recently served in the Office of Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) in Washington, D.C, as Director of State-Federal Relations. During her tenure with the Governor, she gained substantive public policy experience. Notably, she also served the Governor as Public Health Policy Advisor and the state's Infrastructure Coordinator, where she led state agencies to implement and navigate $5 Billion of funding.

"Meaghan is a dynamic professional that will undoubtedly complement all that we are doing here at Stateside," said Johnathan Lozier, Senior Vice President & Principal. "She is a talented individual who brings a wealth of knowledge from her work with the Governor's office, including infrastructure funding, health care, the legislative process and authoring Bills - crucial experiences to supporting our clients in various industries."

As part of her role, in addition to issue management, O'Brien will help engage the Republican Governors Association (RGA) and the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee (RLCC) on behalf of the firm.

O'Brien has worked on a wide range of issues and has experience lobbying and drafting legislation, including multiple Bills now signed into law.

"I'm excited to join the talented team at Stateside and look forward to applying my knowledge of state government to help our clients shape the public policy environment," added O'Brien.

Originally from Illinois, O'Brien calls both Illinois and Iowa home. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a B.A. in Health and Human Physiology and a Minor in Political Science.

Meaghan can be reached at mao@stateside.com. Click here for her full bio.

About Stateside Associates

Stateside Associates is the leader in state and local government affairs. With its client first approach, Stateside Associates offers a full-service suite of state and local government relations services including strategic planning, direct advocacy, innovative issue monitoring, lobbying referral, public sector sales support, and engaging with public officials, state and local officials Groups and grass tops strategies.

Stateside Associates' employees and partners include experienced issue managers, former state legislative staff members, and regulatory attorneys. Since its founding in 1988, Stateside Associates has been championing companies, government and non-profit clients, and trade associations from all diverse industries across the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, Stateside Associates launched two new service offerings, Infrastructure Funding Consulting & Reporting and Health Care Policy Reporting & Implementation. To learn more about Stateside Associates, visit Stateside.com.

