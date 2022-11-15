PLANET BASED FOODS EXPANDS RETAIL DISTRIBUTION WITH KROGER PARTNERSHIP

Planet Based Foods' hemp-based vegan taquitos and burgers launch at 700 Kroger stores in the Western United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG"), "Planet Based Foods Global Inc." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Planet Based Foods , the first and only company to produce nutritious plant-based meat with sustainable hemp as its number-one ingredient, has completed its first mainstream grocery distribution with Kroger . Planet Based Foods' new vegan, gluten-free Southwest Taquitos and Original Taquitos, as well as its Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger, are now available in the frozen aisle at 700 Kroger stores across 10 Western states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Kroger is the first retailer to carry the brand's plant-based taquitos.

"We're introducing consumers to hemp as a superfood protein by featuring our plant-based meat in craveable and familiar formats like taquitos," said Braelyn Davis, CEO and co-founder, Planet Based Foods. "Consumers are looking for convenient, plant-based options that they can easily heat for a quick snack or meal, and we're delivering. We're excited to partner with Kroger to make our better-for-you, better-for-the planet hemp foods available to shoppers across the Western region."

With 4 grams of plant-based protein per serving, the Original and Southwest Taquitos feature Planet Based Foods' superfood crumble with hemp as the number-one ingredient. Planet Based Foods' products are GMO-free, soy-free and gluten-free — making them an ideal choice for shoppers who value clean ingredients, or have dietary sensitivities. Unlike other plant-based ingredients, hemp is a complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids — and is rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Planet Based Foods' product line aims to establish hemp as a regenerative, carbon-negative ingredient with a strong nutritional profile.

"Everything we do at Planet Based Foods is guided by our vision for hemp to help create a sustainable food system that also nourishes people," said Davis. "We need a new paradigm that prioritizes regenerative ingredients like hemp that restore soil health and fight climate change by storing carbon. Building Planet Based Foods into a successful, better-for-you brand is our path to demonstrate consumer demand for hemp as a nutritious, sustainable ingredient that can fuel the future of food."

Kroger shoppers can now find the following Planet Based Foods products in the frozen aisle:

Original Taquitos with Cheese - serve up 4g of plant-based protein via Planet Based Foods' hemp-based crumble and vegan pepper jack cheese wrapped in a crunchy, gluten-free corn tortilla shell. SRP $7.99 for 8 taquitos.

Southwest Taquitos - feature 4g of plant-based protein, plus green chilis and natural seasoning that pack additional flavor into Southwestern vegan, gluten-free taquitos. SRP $7.99 for 8 taquitos.

The Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger Patties - deliver 19g protein and 6g fiber in a zesty patty that stars Planet Based Foods' blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice. The Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger is Non-GMO Project certified and gluten-free certified. SRP $7.99 for 2 4 oz. burger patties.

The Kroger partnership represents the largest retail distribution expansion for the emerging brand to-date. Planet Based Foods' products are also available in-store at New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets and online at Amazon.com and planetbasedfoods.com . Founded in 2019 by former nutritionist and hemp marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant veteran Ted Cash, Planet Based Foods represents the culmination of six years of research and development around how to utilize hemp seed in plant-based meat applications. In addition to growing its retail and foodservice footprint, the Company is focused on its innovation pipeline. Planet Based Foods plans to introduce new food and beverage products that leverage its hemp IP in the next two years.

For more information, visit planetbasedfoods.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Planet Based Foods

Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. The Company's innovative production process is the first to use hemp seed, along with pea protein and brown rice, to maximize nutrients and fiber with zero waste. The result is delicious plant-based meat that delivers high-performance nutrition, including protein, fiber, omega 3-6-9 fats with no soy, gluten or GMO ingredients. Founded in 2019 by former nutritionist and hemp marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the Company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for foodservice and restaurants. The San Diego-based company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Planet Based Foods Global Inc., which is publicly traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PBF), the US-based OTCQB (OTCQB: PBFFF) and the German Börse Frankfurt exchange (FRA: AZO). Visit planetbasedfoods.com and follow @PlanetBasedFoods on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

