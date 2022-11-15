Xoxoday raises the bar with global experiential rewards rollout

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company known for its rewards, incentives, benefits, loyalty and payouts infrastructure for businesses, has launched an additional catalog of 5,000+ experiential rewards across the USA, Europe, India, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This unleashes a new dimension for businesses to delight their customers, employees, & partners with personalized, unforgettable and shareable experiences globally.

Xoxoday is the first rewards, loyalty & incentives platform to have a wide range of experiences in its catalog, along with 22,000+ digital gift vouchers and merchandise options. The launch of the experiential reward catalog sparked instant attention from 60+ businesses. The global launch is receiving positive reception from businesses across geographies and scale, reinforcing Xoxoday's mission of making growth stories rewarding for everyone.

Capitalizing on the global boom in experiences, the wide-ranging catalog enables Xoxoday users to differentiate their rewards programs with experiences that connect directly with people's passions. Sales teams can take their client conversations to the next level with lifetime experiences like flying a light airplane, HR teams can engage employees with team-building experiences like treks, and marketers can reward customers with once-in-a-lifetime adventures. The catalog comprises uniquely localized experiences from over 36 countries with 50+ experiences in each city.

Speaking on the significance and efficacy of an experience catalog today, Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder, Xoxoday, stated, "Experiences don't just spark a moment of delight but have the power to strengthen connections between businesses and their customers, employees, & partners. With experiential rewards, businesses can help people pursue their interests, connect with themselves or just escape the mundane. Now, a travel enthusiast can redeem a reward for an adventurous trip over a long weekend, shared with friends & family, creating lasting memories. Over time, we plan to not just keep adding to the catalog, but to unearth newer, richer avenues of joy."

