BeyondID Named Okta 2022 America Service Delivery Partner of the Year

BeyondID recognized for making a significant commitment to the Okta partnership, enabling organizations to streamline their implementations, and driving business growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID , a leading managed identity services provider for cybersecurity and cloud services, today announced it was named the 2022 America (AMER) Partner of the Year by Okta . The award was presented during the 10th annual Oktane event in San Francisco. BeyondID is known for solving the most complex identity challenges in order to help its clients increase revenue, reduce cost, and improve their customers' experience. This recognition is a testament to that dedication.

"We are thrilled to have received Okta's Growth Partner of the Year award," said Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID. "By investing in each other, the partnership between BeyondID and Okta has never been stronger. This award recognizes our accomplishments over the past year, and now we look forward to continuing this growth in the future."

An Okta Diamond partner , BeyondID specializes in Identity and Access Management (IAM), cybersecurity and cloud migration. The firm consistently delivers joint customer successes and has built one of the largest teams of Okta certified experts to solve complex use cases. This award recognizes BeyondID's significant commitment to the Okta partnership through sales accreditations and certification and driving tremendous business growth.

"Partners are core to our success and these awards recognize the achievements of our partners over the last year," said Bill Hustad, SVP of Partners and Alliances at Okta. "We are proud to select BeyondID as AMER Service Delivery Partner of the Year as they continue their journey in enabling organizations to streamline their adoption process and ensure their implementations are secure, agile and future proof. BeyondID has hundreds of Okta customers all of whom continue to rely on the expertise and unique value BeyondID can deliver today and in the future."

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading provider of managed identity services to help companies acquire, deploy and manage their cybersecurity and cloud service needs. BeyondID enables organizations to streamline their adoption process and ensure that their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ATN International, ASTM, Bain Capital, Biogen, Discount Tire, FedEx, Gundersen Health Systems, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, TDECU, and VF Corporation. For more information about BeyondID, please visit www.BeyondID.com .

