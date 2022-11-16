ConcertAI's TeraRecon Brings Neuro-oncology Imaging into the Eureka Clinical AI Platform with Imaging Biometrics Partnership

Clinically validated MR brain perfusion images support earlier diagnosis, guidance of tumor biopsies, and post-surgical monitoring

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eureka Clinical AI platform, from ConcertAI's TeraRecon, now provides clinicians with key quantitative insights and standardized metrics to make MR imaging analysis simple and fast with the addition of IB Clinic from Imaging Biometrics.

Backed by more than 25 years of focused research in neuro-oncology, the IB Clinic applications for advanced MR image analysis provide clinical decision support via enhanced standard anatomical imaging with key physiological information like true regions of contrast enhancement (void of post-surgical blood products), and tumor blood volume and flow.

"Life expectancy for many brain tumor patients is measured in weeks," said Dan McSweeney, TeraRecon President. "With the Imaging Biometrics algorithms on Eureka Clinical AI, neurooncologists, neuroradiologists and neurosurgeons can have timely access to clinically validated MR brain perfusion images for earlier diagnosis of tumors, adequate guidance of tumor biopsies, and for monitoring post-surgical treatment effects."

IB Clinic on Eureka Clinical AI platform integrates seamlessly within the existing medical workflow and delivers quantitative results to the patient's entire care team within seconds to helping radiologists, surgeons and oncologists make better, more informed decisions for their patients.

"IB's clinically validated software solutions, IB Neuro, IB Delta T1 maps, IB DCE, and IB Diffusion, standardize imaging across all scanner models and field strengths," said Heather McCombs-Chait, Senior Director of AI Partnerships, TR. "With the launch of IB software on the Eureka Clinical AI platform, customers can immediately benefit from the IB's leading neuro oncology algorithms."

"We are excited that our quantitative imaging solutions are now available on the Eureka Clinical AI platform and the widespread distribution potential this agreement represents," said Michael Schmainda, CEO of IB. With a global installed base of over 1,300 health sites for its advanced visualization Intuition software, TeraRecon represents a significant and immediate distribution opportunity for the unique analysis capabilities of IB Software.

Learn more about the Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities and algorithms:

https://www.terarecon.com/artificial-intelligence

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About Imaging Biometrics® LLC

IQ-AI Limited, the parent company of Wisconsin-based Imaging Biometrics, LLC (IB), is focused on delivering quantitative imaging platforms and therapeutics that transform how clinicians diagnose and treat patients more efficiently and effectively. For more information about Imaging Biometrics, visit the company's website at www.imagingbiometrics.com

Media Contact:

Megan Duero

megan@galestrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE ConcertAI