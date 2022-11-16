TARGUS NAMED AS 2023 CES INNOVATION AWARDS HONOREE FOR NEW ENERGY HARVESTING ECOSMART KEYBOARD

Brings unique sustainability features to a full-sized, ergonomic keyboard to meet the needs of today's eco-conscious consumers

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category for its Energy Harvesting EcoSmart™ Keyboard. This CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree is part of Targus' continued mission to expand its EcoSmart® Collection of high-quality, thoughtful products that are also environmentally friendly.

Targus' new sustainable, ergonomic keyboard addresses needs of today's eco-conscious consumers (PRNewswire)

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023), the world's most influential technology event, taking place Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Made for eco-conscious consumers, this patent-pending, full-sized keyboard combines advanced energy harvesting solar technology with post-consumer recycled materials and ultra-low-power Bluetooth® technology in sustainable packaging. While Targus has been using recycled PET polyester and plastic water bottles in its laptop cases and backpacks since 2008, the introduction of this keyboard now brings its EcoSmart technology to its tech accessories offerings.

As an added benefit, it also includes Targus DefenseGuard™ Antimicrobial Protection, which creates a cleaner surface and works continuously to protect the keyboard by preventing the growth of microorganisms.

"This keyboard is designed from the ground up to embody sustainability, while providing superior ergonomic and user-friendly benefits that are important to today's consumers," says Mike Sexton, Sr. Director of Global Product Management & Development, Targus. "What makes this product especially innovative is that it is a premium keyboard designed for power users that simultaneously delivers on sustainability."

This full-sized keyboard packs a lot of power, including a 104-key layout, ultra-low-power Bluetooth® technology, and multi-device plug-and-play compatibility.

The keyboard is primarily powered by advanced amorphous silicon photovoltaic cells and uses the Atmosic™ ATM3 series Bluetooth SoC. The photovoltaic cells used are optimized to harvest light from indoor lighting. The ATM3 series integrates advanced power management technology and has extremely low-power capabilities, making it three-to-four times more power efficient than any other Bluetooth solution on the market.

Targus' CES Innovation Awards Honoree will be showcased at CES in Targus' booth #15901 Central Hall, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The product will also be demonstrated at CES Unveiled Las Vegas booth #509 on the evening of Jan. 3, as well as in the Innovation Awards Showcase during the show.

About the 2023 CES Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

New for CES 2023 — CES has partnered with the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) to showcase the critical role of technology in support of the United Nations efforts to advance human security around the world. For CES 2023, CTA introduced a new category of Innovation Awards showcasing technologies advancing human rights. The Human Security for All category includes eight new tech subcategories.

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere and AMD. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

About Targus

For nearly 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*Targus, EcoSmart, and DefenseGuard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. Atmosic is a trademark of Atmosic Technologies. All other logos, trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

