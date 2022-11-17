AliveCor's KardiaMobile Card Honored by the 2022 Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards and the 2023 CES® Innovation Awards

KardiaMobile Card recognized for its impact in improving personal cardiac monitoring

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A liveCor , the leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced that KardiaMobile Card, the world's first credit-card-sized, FDA-cleared personal ECG device, has been named a 2022 Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards winner in the Medical Device Innovation category and a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Digital Health category.

Introduced earlier this year, KardiaMobile Card is engineered to provide class-leading performance in the world's thinnest, lightest personal ECG. In just 30 seconds, it detects six of the most common arrhythmias – more than any other personal ECG available today. The KardiaMobile Card is designed with convenience and durability in mind, helping patients manage their cardiac health anytime, anywhere.

"We are honored that KardiaMobile Card has been recognized for its innovative design and engineering features and its unique contributions to digital health," said Jessica Weinstein, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, AliveCor. "These prestigious awards are a meaningful acknowledgment of AliveCor's commitment to improving remote patient monitoring and scaling cardiac management solutions to better serve patients around the world."

The annual Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards, organized by Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma, identifies and highlights the latest and most impactful innovations in the life sciences industry across six categories. 2022 award recipients are profiled in a special Innovation Report featuring company leaders to discuss upcoming milestones and the work their company is doing to revolutionize the industry.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers and engineers, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design. The full list of 2023 Innovation Awards honorees can be found at CES.tech/innovation .

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS, and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

