CON EDISON WINS ReliabilityOne® AWARDS FOR RELIABLE SERVICE, TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

Veteran Employee is Named Company's Outstanding Contributor

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Con Edison has earned awards from PA Consulting for providing reliable electric service and for its development of new technology.

The company won the 2022 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Northeast Metropolitan Service Area and the Outstanding Technology & Innovation Award.

In addition, Thomas Karakatsanis, chief engineer in Con Edison's Engineering and Planning group, earned PA Consulting's Outstanding Contributor to Reliability Award. Karakatsanis, who is known throughout the company as "Tommy K.," has been with Con Edison since 1987.

"Our success in maintaining industry-leading safe and reliable service for our customers would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of our employees," said Shakira Wilson, Con Edison's vice president, Engineering and Planning. "We continue to focus on our Clean Energy Commitment and support our customers in meeting their climate goals with robust energy efficiency programs."

"Grid sustainability continues to be a major issue that the industry must take more seriously," Gregg Edeson and Derek HasBrouck, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® co-program directors, said in a statement. "This year we are celebrating utilities that are providing high levels of reliability and resilience while integrating clean energy assets and greater clean resource diversity into their operations. Congratulations to Con Edison for its clean energy efforts."

All utilities operating dense electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne® Award for stellar service in a metropolitan region. There are eight metropolitan service regional awards, including Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Plains, Mountains, West, Southeast, and Southwest.

The selection of provisional recipients is primarily based on statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages that occur on each company's electric delivery system.

After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes a certification process that provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

Con Edison earned the Outstanding Technology & Innovation Award for developing enhanced supervisory control and data acquisition, also known as SCADA. That technology provides operators with increased visibility into system conditions and allows them to proactively reconfigure the interconnection to efficiently route power when other equipment is out of service.

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $14 billion in annual revenues and $66 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam, and serves 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County. Through Consolidated Edison Inc.'s subsidiary, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, the company is the second-largest owner of solar electric projects in North America.

About PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies, and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. We are over 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers, and technologists. And we have deep expertise in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our 22nd ANNUAL RELIABILITYONE AWARDS PROGRAM © PA Knowledge Limited 10 teams operate globally from offices across the UK, Ireland, US, Nordics, and Netherlands. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and Twitter. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced 35% fewer sustained outages, and outages were 50% shorter than the average US investor-owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit www.paconsulting.com/energy.

CONNECT WITH US:

FACEBOOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE | LINKEDIN | INSTAGRAM | SPOTIFY

(PRNewsfoto/Crestwood Equity Partners,Consolidated Edison, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Con Edison of New York