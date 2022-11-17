IPSi Incorporates Epson ColorWorks with Industrial Robot for One-to-One Automated Color Labeling System

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more businesses see the need to increase packaging and labeling speed, Epson today announced its reseller partner, Integrated Productivity Systems (IPSi), has created an automated print-and-apply labeling solution. Leveraging the Epson ColorWorks® on-demand color label printer and the Epson VT6L 6-Axis robot, IPSi is helping businesses add efficiency and cost savings to operations with an innovative, flexible system for printing high-quality color labels and applying them next-label out. A video of the solution can be found here.

Epson ColorWorks On-Demand Color Label Printer with 6-Axis Robot Delivers Print-and-Apply Label Application System (PRNewswire)

Focused on helping small- to mid-size manufacturers and distributors who do not have the expertise or resources to design, develop and quickly implement process improvements in their operations, IPSi saw an opportunity to combine the high-quality labels of the ColorWorks printer with an Epson 6-Axis robot to bring color and automation to businesses. Bringing on JM Automation Services, a full-service integrator and manufacturer of custom automated machinery, IPSi developed a state-of-the-art, robotic print-and-apply system for streamlining the process of getting products packaged and labeled as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"Businesses need to print high-quality color labels on demand – which is especially important for personalization, one-on-one marketing and serialization where every label needs to be different," said Rick Schilling, president, IPSi. "The ability to integrate the Epson ColorWorks label printer with an Epson 6-Axis robot allows us to address the most challenging applications for printing and applying color labels to all types of containers."

The ColorWorks CW-C6000P and CW-C6500P deliver on-demand, color labels from 1- to 4-inches and 1- to 8-inches in width, respectively, with a peel-and-present option. The industrial strength label printers come standard with Applicator I/O control ports for automated label application and the ability to integrate with other automated systems. Coupled with the 6-Axis robot's end-of-arm tooling (EOAT), the combined solution offers businesses limitless possibilities for printing and applying color labels to flat containers, round containers and everything in between.

"An on-demand color label solution makes so much sense for businesses finding themselves in situations where they need a unique label for every container," said Andy Scherz, senior product manager, Commercial Labels, Epson America, Inc. "IPSi created a unique solution that demonstrates the power of automation for full-color print-and-apply labeling for industrial manufacturing environments."

The Epson VT6L robot is a full-featured, easy-to-use robot that offers value without compromise. The All-in-One design with built-in controller saves valuable factory space, while its SlimLine structure featuring a compact wrist pitch enables access to hard-to-reach areas in confined spaces.

"Epson has made robotic automation easy for organizations looking for operational simplicity and flexibility as requirements can change quickly," said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots. "Epson All-in-One 6-Axis robots are versatile, supporting a variety of applications in addition to label application, ranging from pick and place, to dispensing and more. With robots that are easy to program and operate and can quickly integrate onto the warehouse floor in minutes, Epson helps to relieve some of the apprehension about automation."

Implementing a print-and-apply printer and robot solution streamlines label printing and application while simplifying label inventory to meet on-demand needs. This combined solution is a cost- and time-efficient approach to mitigate errors in label design or changes in product or process that could result in wasted inventory. The solution is currently installed and in use with IPSi customers.

About IPSi

IPSi provides custom data collection, label printing, and process improvement solutions to large and small companies. IPSi is passionate about helping customers leverage technology to develop simple, cost-effective systems that ensure operations run efficiently all day, every day. Offering expertise and experience with integrating automated data collection equipment and label printing systems, along with a straightforward, common-sense approach to problem solving, enables them to meet difficult challenges found in most manufacturing and distribution operations. For additional information, visit www.ipsiscan.com.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a four-decade heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com or follow our Showcase Page on LinkedIn.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and ColorWorks are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.