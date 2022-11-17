Fetch Appoints Neela Montgomery to Board of Directors

Retail veteran will leverage deep digital knowledge from CEO/President roles at CVS Health and Crate & Barrel to guide expansion efforts

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's No. 1 rewards app and leading consumer-engagement platform, today announced the addition of Neela Montgomery to its Board of Directors. A seasoned technology leader, Montgomery holds a proven track record of scaling digital consumer-facing ventures, particularly in the retail space.

"We are so pleased to welcome Neela Montgomery to Fetch's Board," said Wes Schroll, founder and CEO of Fetch. "Her retail and consumer expertise will provide enormous value as Fetch continues as an industry leader in physical world attribution through meaningful connections between consumers and the nation's most cherished brands."

Montgomery brings over 20 years of experience in consumer leadership roles, focusing on digital acceleration, international expansion, building outstanding leadership teams, and fostering diverse and inclusive company cultures worldwide.

Montgomery most recently served as President & EVP at CVS Health leading the retail and pharmacy business during the rollout of COVID vaccines and boosters. Before that Montgomery was CEO of global home furnishings retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, overseeing the successful digital transformation of the heritage brand. Earlier in her career, Montgomery spent 12 years at British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer Tesco PLC in a host of leadership roles spanning strategy, international, merchandising, e-commerce, and grocery operations functions.

Montgomery currently serves as a Board Partner at leading venture capital firm Greycroft Partners LLC, as well as on the public Boards of global consumer technology company Logitech International S.A., and website building and e-commerce platform Squarespace, Inc.

"Fetch has built an engaging rewards experience that customers love," Montgomery said. "I am excited to join the team in this next phase of expansion as Fetch continues to partner with iconic brands and redefines loyalty and savings for millions of consumers."

About Fetch

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch is on a mission to help people have fun and save money on every purchase. The No. 1 rewards app on the market, Fetch has more than 17 million monthly active users who have collectively submitted more than 2 billion receipts and earned more than $475 million in rewards points. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store with more than 2 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

