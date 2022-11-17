Ghost Robotics Response to Boston Dynamics Pending Litigation

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghost Robotics announced today their formal response to the Boston Dynamics lawsuit.

Ghost Robotics Vision 60 Q-UGV (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2015, Ghost Robotics has quickly grown to become the number one supplier of legged robots to US and Allied Governments. The flagship Vision 60 robot offers best-in-class endurance, speed, weather protection, and field repairability. It is the only legged robot on the market that is capable of operating in all environmental conditions for sustained, real-world missions to improve efficiency and save lives.

Evolving from close customer collaboration, coupled with exceptional innovation at Ghost Robotics, these capabilities have led to rapid adoption by US Air Force, Army, and Special Forces as well as Allied Governments including the UK, Australia, Israel, Germany, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea Blue House.

Ghost Robotics was born out of the PhD research of CTO Avik De and CEO Gavin Kenneally, under the tutelage of the esteemed Prof. Dan Koditschek at The University of Pennsylvania. Prof. Koditschek is a pioneer in the field of legged robots and holds the patent (jointly with his former students, Martin Buehler and Uluc Saranli) for the first battery-powered, dynamic legged robot, RHex (US6481513B2, filed March 14, 2001).

Ghost Robotics' success has not gone unnoticed by Boston Dynamics. Rather than compete on a level playing field, the company chose to file an obstructive and baseless lawsuit on November 11th in an attempt to halt the newcomer's progress. Boston Dynamics is drawing on their considerably larger resources to litigate instead of innovate.

Ghost Robotics strongly believes that fair competition drives the market and looks forward to a thriving legged robot industry, for the benefit of humanity.

About Ghost Robotics:

Founded in 2015, Philadelphia-based Ghost Robotics develops Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicles, or Q-UGV® for short. Ghost's Q-UGVs not only manage unstructured terrain well but are built for demanding customers in demanding environments. Their robots have a place in a broad range of government and enterprise applications where mobile robots with four legs have inherent advantages over wheels, tracks and even bipedal systems. To learn more about Ghost Robotics, visit www.ghostrobotics.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ghost Robotics, LLC