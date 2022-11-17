Home prices plateau as high mortgage rates chill market

A new, slower equilibrium may be settling in after years of imbalance
- High mortgage rates stifled sales, now down 24% year over year and 17% from October 2019
- Rates are also stymieing sellers. New listings dropped by more than 12% since September.
- Typical rent in the U.S. fell for the first time in two years.
SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers and sellers are both stepping away as skyrocketing mortgage rates have settled the housing market into a more balanced state, according to the latest Zillow® market report1. Home values remained nearly flat in October as new inventory waned and sales continued to fall from the pandemic frenzy.
"Home prices in October remained in suspended animation as more buyers, but especially sellers, took a wait-and-see approach to market conditions," said Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow. "Fewer home sales is the hallmark of a housing market lull, but right now potential sellers sensitive to losing their historically low mortgage rates have as much, if not more, of a reason to wait for a robust spring season and hope for mortgage rate relief. With some renewed competition, buyers hoping for aggressive price declines may be disappointed in all but the frothiest pandemic-era markets."
Rapidly rising mortgage rates coupled with stubbornly high home prices are driving drastic drops in affordability. The share of income spent on monthly mortgage payments has risen from 27.7% in February to 37.3% in October — well above a previous peak of 35% in 2006. Housing payments are considered to be a financial burden when they exceed 30% of a household's income.
The monthly mortgage payment on the purchase of a typical house in the U.S., even when putting 20% down, was $1,910 in October. That's a 77% jump year over year and a 107% increase — nearly $1,000 — from 2019. Monthly payment figures are even higher when including taxes and insurance and when putting less than 20% down, as more than half of borrowers do.
Affordability challenges are weighing heavily on sales. Sales counts, nowcast for the most recent month due to latency, show significant slowing in recent months and standing 16% to 17% below pre-pandemic October norms.
While it's tempting to focus on buyers, mortgage-rate-driven affordability changes are highly impactful on seller behavior, keeping more existing homes out of the market. While first-time buyers have experienced continued pressure on rent as well, homeowners who bought or refinanced when rates were near record lows in 2020 and 2021 are sitting on substantial home value gains and have little incentive to take out a new home loan, deciding instead to enjoy their current monthly payment.
To that point, the number of new for-sale listings dropped by more than 12% month over month, bringing the flow of listings to the market 24% lower than in 2021 and 21% below 2019. The steepest drops in new listings from September came in Seattle (-28.5%), Denver (-26%) and Washington, D.C. (-24.2%). New inventory increased month over month in two major metros — Jacksonville (3.1%) and Tampa (1.3%) — while the smallest declines took place in other Florida cities and across relatively affordable metros in the Midwest.
The drastic pullback of new listings has stalled out the recovery in total inventory that began in March. There are slightly more (1.8%) for-sale listings on Zillow than a year ago, but still far fewer (-36.1%) than in October 2019.
With both supply and demand drying up, U.S. home values held steady, rising 0.1% since September, marking the fourth consecutive month of muted movement. Typical home values are $358,458, up nearly 12% over 2021 and 43% higher than before the pandemic. Major metros with the largest home value appreciation since 2019 are Tampa (72%), Austin (64%), Jacksonville (62%) and Phoenix (60%).
Some expensive Western markets, including Los Angeles (+0.8%) and Riverside (+0.4%), abruptly snapped steep value-losing streaks; time will tell if September marked the bottom for price declines in these cities. Las Vegas (-2.3%) and Austin (-2.2%) saw the sharpest home value declines among major metro areas.
The Zillow Observed Rent Index showed a slight 0.1% decrease from September to October, ending a two-year streak in rent growth. The decline is a small step toward normalcy, harking back to October declines seen from 2017 through 2020. Typical U.S. rent is now $2,040, up 9.6% since last October and nearly 27% since 2019.
Metropolitan Area*
October Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) (Raw)
October ZHVI Year-Over-Year (YoY) Change
Monthly Mortgage Cost (20% Down)
Monthly Mortgage Cost Change, YoY
New For-Sale Listings Change, Month Over Month (MoM)
Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI)
Zillow Observed Rent Index Change, YoY
United States
$358,458
11.9 %
$1,910
77.0 %
-12.3 %
$2,040
9.6 %
New York, NY
$618,741
7.9 %
$3,303
69.7 %
-15.2 %
$3,212
13.2 %
Los Angeles, CA
$904,367
5.4 %
$4,826
66.5 %
-10.6 %
$2,979
8.9 %
Chicago, IL
$312,194
8.2 %
$1,663
70.8 %
-16.8 %
$1,869
8.7 %
Dallas–Fort Worth, TX
$391,640
16.1 %
$2,082
84.3 %
-17.5 %
$1,855
9.8 %
Philadelphia, PA
$341,929
9.8 %
$1,813
71.5 %
-10.8 %
$1,793
6.8 %
Houston, TX
$315,089
13.0 %
$1,678
78.8 %
-11.0 %
$1,613
5.8 %
Washington, DC
$552,639
6.0 %
$2,939
65.9 %
-24.2 %
$2,257
6.5 %
Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL
$473,630
23.3 %
$2,526
96.8 %
-0.6 %
$2,827
16.4 %
Atlanta, GA
$380,542
14.2 %
$2,038
84.6 %
-16.4 %
$2,002
7.2 %
Boston, MA
$646,045
6.9 %
$3,457
69.0 %
-22.8 %
$2,806
10.1 %
San Francisco, CA
$1,369,586
1.9 %
$7,340
61.2 %
-23.1 %
$3,199
5.8 %
Detroit, MI
$239,563
6.9 %
$1,276
68.2 %
-9.3 %
$1,460
7.5 %
Riverside, CA
$571,380
8.3 %
$3,052
72.1 %
-11.0 %
$2,584
7.1 %
Phoenix, AZ
$449,590
6.4 %
$2,418
70.7 %
-13.7 %
$1,938
4.8 %
Seattle, WA
$757,177
7.9 %
$4,042
71.5 %
-28.5 %
$2,285
6.8 %
Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN
$371,658
5.6 %
$1,979
65.7 %
-20.7 %
$1,632
4.3 %
San Diego, CA
$876,288
7.6 %
$4,711
71.3 %
-13.1 %
$3,105
12.8 %
St. Louis, MO
$246,368
10.1 %
$1,308
72.0 %
-6.9 %
$1,273
9.8 %
Tampa, FL
$391,409
21.2 %
$2,090
94.0 %
1.3 %
$2,135
9.8 %
Baltimore, MD
$378,548
7.6 %
$2,014
68.4 %
-16.8 %
$1,798
4.1 %
Denver, CO
$621,003
8.0 %
$3,319
71.8 %
-26.0 %
$2,028
6.3 %
Pittsburgh, PA
$209,221
3.4 %
$1,117
62.4 %
-10.0 %
$1,338
6.6 %
Portland, OR
$562,754
5.4 %
$3,008
66.5 %
-23.0 %
$1,949
7.6 %
Charlotte, NC
$386,769
16.4 %
$2,072
86.9 %
-14.8 %
$1,824
10.4 %
Sacramento, CA
$590,167
4.4 %
$3,153
64.3 %
-18.6 %
$2,326
4.9 %
San Antonio, TX
$339,669
12.9 %
$1,818
80.2 %
-11.8 %
$1,518
6.0 %
Orlando, FL
$402,170
20.9 %
$2,148
94.0 %
-9.9 %
$2,045
11.7 %
Cincinnati, OH
$265,208
10.2 %
$1,412
73.3 %
-8.8 %
$1,505
11.5 %
Cleveland, OH
$219,237
9.7 %
$1,171
72.3 %
-5.9 %
$1,370
8.8 %
Kansas City, MO
$291,747
10.4 %
$1,548
73.6 %
-12.3 %
$1,364
11.0 %
Las Vegas, NV
$422,503
8.3 %
$2,304
77.6 %
-14.8 %
$1,832
1.6 %
Columbus, OH
$302,536
10.7 %
$1,622
76.4 %
-10.3 %
$1,509
9.0 %
Indianapolis, IN
$275,638
14.0 %
$1,466
80.9 %
-12.8 %
$1,483
10.4 %
San Jose, CA
$1,568,484
6.2 %
$8,287
65.8 %
-20.9 %
$3,341
8.3 %
Austin, TX
$541,125
2.3 %
$2,934
65.8 %
-22.9 %
$1,912
6.0 %
Virginia Beach, VA
$335,691
10.6 %
$1,786
73.7 %
-14.1 %
$1,648
5.3 %
Nashville, TN
$451,005
17.5 %
$2,420
90.2 %
-16.3 %
$1,906
9.5 %
Providence, RI
$449,220
8.4 %
$2,398
71.2 %
-14.7 %
$1,986
10.1 %
Milwaukee, WI
$271,085
8.5 %
$1,436
68.5 %
-12.6 %
$1,243
6.8 %
Jacksonville, FL
$378,695
19.8 %
$2,024
92.4 %
3.1 %
$1,810
8.3 %
Memphis, TN
$236,600
13.2 %
$1,261
80.4 %
-11.7 %
$1,501
7.6 %
Oklahoma City, OK
$223,762
13.5 %
$1,188
78.5 %
-1.0 %
$1,316
6.4 %
Louisville, KY
$244,522
9.2 %
$1,302
72.4 %
-9.1 %
$1,293
11.5 %
Hartford, CT
$324,546
10.3 %
$1,724
72.2 %
-4.2 %
$1,707
9.1 %
Richmond, VA
$344,784
11.9 %
$1,834
75.5 %
-16.8 %
$1,613
10.5 %
New Orleans, LA
$269,678
7.8 %
$1,442
70.6 %
-7.3 %
$1,527
6.8 %
Buffalo, NY
$244,383
8.1 %
$1,303
69.9 %
-8.9 %
$1,255
8.3 %
Raleigh, NC
$445,853
13.7 %
$2,396
84.5 %
-21.0 %
$1,793
9.5 %
Birmingham, AL
$250,650
11.9 %
$1,335
76.6 %
-9.7 %
$1,326
7.7 %
Salt Lake City, UT
$583,074
6.1 %
$3,110
69.0 %
-16.1 %
$1,764
10.6 %
*Table ordered by market size
