Xinhua Silk Road: Financial Street Forum sets diversified topics for discussion in upcoming annual conference in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum, widely regarded as the wind vane for China's financial industry reform and development, is going to kick off this year's session in Beijing, the capital of China, on November 21, as a series of diversified topics have been set for discussion in the upcoming event, according to a news briefing for the forum held on Thursday.

The 3-day event is themed by "Forge ahead toward a Shared Future -- Economic Development and Financial Cooperation amid Changes". It has one main forum and four parallel forums with respective focus of "real economy and financial service", "global market and financial development", "digital economy and financial technology" and "governance system and financial stability".

Under these forums, there are 27 activities, which set as many as 39 topics on 10 aspects including high-quality development, enabling the real economy, serving rural revitalization, high-level opening up, financial technology innovation, green and sustainable development, financial stability and governance, construction of the two zones in Beijing and national finance management center development as well.

During this year's event, establishment of the financial street think tank will be initiated by Beijing financial street research institute and financial institutions in Xicheng district of Beijing where the financial street is located.

Apart from this, a new financial development index and a report over expediting national financial management center construction will also be released during the annual conference of the forum.

Created in 2012, the Financial Street Forum has been upgraded as a state-level and international industry forum since 2020 and this year, the annual conference's opening ceremony will be combined with the 30-year construction and development meeting of the Financial Street.

The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2022 will be jointly hosted by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China, Xinhua News Agency, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

