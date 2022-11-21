InventHelp Inventor Develops Accurate Sight System for Handgun Owners (LAX 1202)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved sight that allows you to aim and fire a weapon more accurately," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the ACCURATE SIGHT SYSTEM. My design could increase scores for target shooters and it could result in clean, ethical kills for hunters."

The patent-pending invention provides an inventive sighting system for handgun owners. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional laser sights. As a result, it could increase accuracy and performance. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for target shooters, hunters, law enforcement, military, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1202, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

