RVAC MEDICINES AND A*STAR TO BUILD CAPABILITIES FOR mRNA PRODUCTION IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVAC Medicines Pte. Ltd. (RVAC), a messenger RNA (mRNA) technology platform company incubated by CBC Group, a healthcare-dedicated asset management firm headquartered in Singapore, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) today announced the signing of a master research collaboration agreement to jointly study and develop solutions to build mRNA manufacturing and analytics capabilities in Singapore.

With this collaboration, RVAC and A*STAR will set up a joint laboratory based at A*STAR's Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) to develop a preclinical manufacturing platform, which will facilitate the generation of novel raw materials and potentially clinical-grade assets for the development of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics targeting infectious diseases and other conditions with unmet needs.

Leveraging BTI's deep expertise in processing technologies and analytical sciences for biotherapeutics and the strong translational research in biomedical technologies across multiple research institutes in A*STAR, this collaboration seeks to enable local ecosystem innovators and global manufacturers to access the manufacturing platform to aid in preclinical asset development.

The collaboration utilizes RVAC's extensive capabilities in mRNA, vaccine, and drug delivery technologies, as well as knowledge and expertise in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development (R&D), clinical development, and commercialization. RVAC develops mRNA-based vaccines targeting infectious diseases such as COVID-19, for which it initiated a first-in-human vaccine clinical trial in September 2022. Additional RVAC pipeline assets in development include vaccines targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Clostridioides difficile (CDI) infections. Since its founding in June 2021, RVAC has recruited a team of more than 80 top-tier scientists and experienced industry veterans, and has established R&D centres in Boston, MA, USA and Shanghai, PRC.

"Our collaboration with A*STAR brings together innovative research and development experience from some of the world's leading mRNA researchers," said Dr Sean Fu, Chief Executive Officer of RVAC. "We are committed to providing the staff, equipment, and technological expertise, with support from our R&D teams around the world, to this endeavour. Combined with A*STAR's knowledge and experience, this partnership has the potential to continue the advancement of mRNA as a new class of medicines."

Professor Ng Huck Hui, Assistant Chief Executive, Biomedical Research Council, A*STAR, said, "Public-private partnerships are key enablers in translating science into impact. A*STAR's multidisciplinary R&D capabilities in infectious diseases, artificial intelligence, analytics and protein engineering, coupled with RVAC's expertise, will advance the development of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics and contribute to better health outcomes for Singapore and beyond."

Fu Wei, Chief Executive Officer, CBC Group added, "The collaboration between RVAC and A*STAR is a significant step in supporting the growth of innovative R&D that will ultimately drive the development of advanced vaccines and therapeutics to benefit more patients. This is aligned with CBC's mission of delivering quality and accessible medical innovation across Asia and beyond. The collaboration will also enhance the technological capability of our ecosystem, which fits well with Singapore's commitment to mission-oriented and curiosity-driven R&D."

About RVAC Medicines

RVAC Medicines is an mRNA platform company headquartered in Singapore with R&D centers in Boston and Shanghai. Leveraging its mRNA technology and strategic partnerships, the company is building a pipeline of novel mRNA vaccines and therapeutics to address unmet medical needs, particularly in emerging markets. The company is led by an experienced management team, supported by a world-renowned scientific advisory board. For more information, please visit www.rvacmed.com.

About CBC Group

Headquartered in Singapore, CBC Group ("CBC") is Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, focusing on platform-building, buyout, credit/royalty, and real estate across the healthcare space, including pharmaceutical and biotech, medical technology and healthcare services. CBC is committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovations and talents. Partnering with the world's top entrepreneurs and scientists, its unique "investor-operator" approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyse innovations and improve efficiency in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide. Founded in 2014, CBC has built a world class team of investment, industry and portfolio management professionals, headquartered in Singapore with locations in Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, New York, London, and Seoul. For more information, please visit www.cbridgecap.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn (CBC Group).

About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR's R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg .

