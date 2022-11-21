Sleigh the Holidays with the Red Lobster® Limited Edition Holiday Collection

Red Lobster Shop Features Cheddar Bay Sleigh Ugly Sweater, Serene Snow Globe, Holiday Ornaments, Plus Other Fun & Festive Items

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It might be chilly outside, but the latest merch drop from Red Lobster® is heating up the holidays! This year, Red Lobster is helping everyone sleigh the season with the launch of the Red Lobster Shop featuring its 2022 Holiday Collection – a curated selection of get-em-before-they're-gone seasonal and everyday apparel and accessories.

The online shop is outfitted with party must-haves, including the latest Cheddar Bay Sleigh Ugly Sweater complete with Red Lobster's signature insulated pocket to keep beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits® warm and safe. There is also a magical Red Lobster Restaurant Snow Globe as well as fun stocking stuffers, like the Red Lobster Ornament Trio starring Cheddar the orange lobster, and everyday t-shirts, hats and other accessories perfect for any seafood lover.

Beginning today, November 21 at 10:00am ET through December 31 or while supplies last, Red Lobster and Cheddar Bay Biscuit fans looking for the perfect gift for loved ones (or for treating themselves!) can visit RedLobsterShop.com to get their claws on this season's most coveted items – all available in limited quantities, including:

Cheddar Bay Sleigh Ugly Sweater: The latest Red Lobster "ugly" holiday sweater showcases the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuit and is outfitted with an insulated pocket to keep a stash of warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits always within reach. Sharing optional.

Red Lobster Restaurant Snow Globe: Deck out your table or mantle this winter with a serene snow globe featuring your favorite place to eat. It may be snowing outside, but inside there are always warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Red Lobster Ornament Trio: Dress up your tree this season with a set of three holiday ornaments featuring the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuit, Cheddar the rescued orange lobster and the Red Lobster critter.

Red Lobster Claw Hoodie: Sink your claws into the pockets of this oh-so-soft hoodie, guaranteed to ahem, grab, everyone's attention.

What's Crackin' T-Shirt: What better way to greet family and friends, or your lobster and crab, than by asking the classic question: "What's crackin'?"

Cheddar Bae T-Shirt: Thinking about what to get your Bae? Just like our biscuits, this "cheesy" shirt will let them proudly display your love.

Red Lobster? Totes! Bag: Red Lobster for dinner? Totes! Shout your love for dining at Red Lobster from the rooftops. Or at least from your tote bag.

Red Lobster Critter Beanie: Made for the minimalist, this beanie allows you to up your headwear game while subtly and stylishly letting everyone know where you want to go to eat.

Red Lobster Vintage Snapback Cap: Red Lobster. Established 1968. Some things (like this hat) just get better with time.

"We're thrilled to bring back our holiday shop this year with new merchandise that everyone will want to get their hands on (and in!)," said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Lobster. "We've curated a mix of fashion, fun and function to choose from, including our cozy sweaters and sweatshirts, super soft slogan t-shirts, collectible ornaments – and even a snow globe, so all our loyal fans can bring their love of Red Lobster home for the holidays."

For those looking for Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping deals, Red Lobster is offering a special Buy $50, Get $50 gift card promotion. Starting Friday, November 25 through Monday, November 28, for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online at RedLobster.com/gift-cards, guests will receive five bonus coupons for $10 off dine-in or online To Go orders of $30 or more, redeemable in January, February, March, April, and May.* Additionally, Red Lobster is offering FREE delivery on To Go orders placed via RedLobster.com on Cyber Monday, November 28.

Is all this talk about Cheddar Bay Biscuits making you hungry? Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go. To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

*$10 bonus coupons valid for Dine-in or online To Go orders, with minimum purchase of $30; excludes alcohol, tax, third party delivery, catering, gratuity, and gift cards. First bonus coupon valid 1/1/23 - 1/31/23, second bonus coupon valid 2/1/23 - 2/28/23 (excluding 2/14/23), third bonus coupon valid 3/1/23 - 3/31/23, fourth bonus coupon valid 4/1/23 - 4/30/23, and fifth bonus coupon valid 5/1/23 - 5/31/23 (excluding 5/14/23). See coupon for full terms and conditions.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2022 lists of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.

