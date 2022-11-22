Counterpoint Research, MTK, TECNO and Editor at Large from Forbes Magazine Compared Notes on The Changing Forces in Premium Smartphone Domain

Counterpoint Research, MTK, TECNO and Editor at Large from Forbes Magazine Compared Notes on The Changing Forces in Premium Smartphone Domain

Titled "The Push Towards Premium: Changing Smartphone Preferences and the Technology Behind Them", the webinar addressed the ongoing evolution of global smartphone offerings to a higher end, especially in emerging regions.

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from the global smartphone domain convened on November 22 in a webinar hosted by renowned technology research firm, Counterpoint to discuss consumers' shifting smartphone preferences and emerging technological trends in premium smartphone domain. The webinar featured special speakers from TECNO, a global innovative technology brand; MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company and Forbes magazine, a leading global media company.

In recent years, the smartphone industry has been shifting towards more premium options, offering technological breakthroughs in a range of components as this is eagerly met with consumers' willingness to spend more on smart devices, especially those belonging to emerging economies.

According to industry data, there are two prime factors driving the premium trend. The first is the development in camera technology, which now typically has three or four lenses to compensate for smartphone size constraints. The second factor being, the SoC processor speed which is steadily increasing to support the AI algorithms that are imperatively required to aid advanced and sophisticated imaging systems.

In the most recent industry trend analysis, Tarun Pathak, a Research Director for smartphones at Counterpoint, shared the dynamics behind how rapidly smartphone specifications have progressed towards premium features.

"The usual forward momentum of technology is driving things upwards, which is why we get better cameras, longer battery life, more storage, faster phones and the like", said Tarun Pathak, "Consumers in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America are helping ASPs rise more quickly than the global average, with large segments of savvy users upgrading to their second or third device."

Mr. Anku Jain, managing director of MediaTek India, hit to the point of pushing premium in smartphone industry by elatedly addressing how MediaTek is elevating mobile computing by launching the latest and most cutting-edge flagship chipsets. This features MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G, the world's first TSMC 4nm 5G mobile SoC, promising increased performance and power efficiency.

(PRNewswire)

Jimmy Hsu, Deputy Director of TECNO's Image R&D Centre, discussed TECNO's future plans to pushing premium in photographic technologies, including two industry-first to see in TECNO phones in 2023. Eagle Eye Lens is the industry-first cutting-edge core technology, scheduled to make its debut within the smartphone realm in year 2023. It will be the first dual-prism periscope tele camera in the industry featuring the largest tilt capability. Another one is the first dual optical image stabilizer with wide angle as the brand further improved the sensor shift stabilization technology.

Resonating Mr. Anku Jain's remarks about the latest Dimensity 9000 5G chipset's potent computing power, Jimmy also went on to elaborate on its robust performance, specifically magnifying its capabilities to night photography. The remarkable Dimensity 9000 5G chipset will be introduced in TECNO's forthcoming flagship PHANTOM X2 Series, significantly enhancing capacity for night photography and is anticipated to be unveiled in Dubai on December 7th.

(PRNewswire)

According to Jimmy Hsu, "TECNO is moving regionally to ride this wave of growth, and central to this has been the expansion of our portfolio into more premium products and delivering to our customers some really great cameras", "The culmination of this is the Phantom X2 flagship, which addresses one of the holy grails of smartphone photography – great night-time shots."

Russell Flannery, Editor at Large from Forbes Magazine, shared his valuable perspective on how the smartphone evolutions. Over the years, he has seen rising consumer demand for technological advancements in the continually evolving smartphones with a focus on users' desire to own revolutionized cameras. Both sharp hardware and robust software advancements, outfitted with artificial intelligence exhibit the seamless combination that consumers desire to meet their growing technological needs.

"We have seen phenomenal growth in digital penetration and its impact on our daily lives," said Russell. "Smartphone brands are offering premium phones, affordable flagships, mid-range devices with some high-end features, and also an unprecedented push for 5G access, better cameras, foldable screens, slimmer designs, and contemporary ergonomics."

A Counterpoint research whitepaper titled "Brand Story: The Rise of TECNO" is said to be published soon in late Nov. during the webinar event. The white paper will probe into smartphone milestones throughout the 2G to 5G mobile communications revolution, and provide insights on the smartphone domains upcoming developments. The fast-growing international innovative brand TECNO as well as the newest challenger brand in premium segment, its growth strategy, and its pushing for premium actions across cross-regional and segmented consumer categories are all notably mentioned by a Counterpoint analyst white-paper.

The white paper will be available to download on Counterpoint Research website after Dec 1.

For any related media queries, please contact pr.tecno@tecno-mobile.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TECNO