THE INSURANCE BULLETIN NEW STUDY: MISSISSIPPI IS THE DEADLIEST STATE FOR THANKSGIVING DRIVERS

THE INSURANCE BULLETIN NEW STUDY: MISSISSIPPI IS THE DEADLIEST STATE FOR THANKSGIVING DRIVERS

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research undertaken by The Insurance Bulletin maps the incidence of fatalities on Thanksgiving weekend to prepare drivers in the U.S. as they head out on the road this Thanksgiving holiday.

The American Automobile Association predicts more than 49 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, which is projected to be the third busiest year since AAA started tracking holiday travel in 2000.

More people on the road means more accidents and tragically, more fatalities. The Insurance Bulletin used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) on fatal accidents from 2016 to 2020 and U.S. Census data on a county and state level to examine where there were greater incidences of fatal car crashes based on population. In urban areas where other transportation options are available, there were fewer traffic fatalities. Similarly, the Northeast United States had a lower share of traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents than Southern and Western states. These were our key findings:

The states with the highest incidence of fatal car crashes over Thanksgiving are Mississippi , Montana , Wyoming , Florida , South Carolina , Oklahoma , Idaho , Arizona , Missouri and Alabama .

The states with the lowest incidence of fatal car crashes are Rhode Island , Vermont , Minnesota , New York , Alaska , Massachusetts , Nebraska , Pennsylvania , New Jersey And North Dakota.

The top 5 U.S. counties for fatal accidents per 100,000 are Flagler Co., Florida , Indian River Co., Florida , Pickens Co., South Carolina , Carroll Co., Georgia , Skagit Co., Washington .

The safest county for fatal auto accidents during Thanksgiving is New York County ( Manhattan ).

Drivers between the ages of 18 and 29 were involved in 37% more fatal crashes than drivers in older age groups.

Compared to women, men are twice as likely to be the driver in a fatal crash.

Most states have more accidents on Thanksgiving weekend than on the average day.

To see the full breakdown, visit URL .

Contact: Will Kenton

The Insurance Bulletin

editor@theinsurancebulletin.com, +1 6783619617

View original content:

SOURCE The Insurance Bulletin