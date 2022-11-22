This Thanksgiving Season Giuseppe Franco Salon Honors Local Caregivers with GIUSEPPE FRANCO CARES

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giuseppe Franco, Celebrity Stylist and owner of The Legendary Giuseppe Franco Salon, home to 70+ coveted Hair Specialists, honors local frontline workers and caregivers with Giuseppe Franco Cares.

Giuseppe Franco Salon, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, is internationally famous as the Stylists to the Stars. Giuseppe is undoubtedly a force in Beverly Hills and is known as the "Boss of Beverly Hills." For over 40 years, Giuseppe consistently arrives to open his Salon at 6 a.m. - well, 5:57 a.m., paying attention to every detail. This passion, talent, and commitment names him the BEST SALON by the Hair Stylist For Life Program and Stylist Star Network Channel.

His trendsetting hairstyles, effortless techniques, and impeccable eye for style consistently stands out on Award-Winning Red Carpet Hollywood Talent. Giuseppe is in numerous magazines, including Elle, GQ. Glamour, People Magazine, and television shows such as El Entertainment News, Extra, MTV, and Access Hollywood. Today, Giuseppe is among the most recognized and respected beauty experts with devoted clients, including megastars, athletes, and musicians. But, Giuseppe treats everyone like a Star, greeting clients personally with his undeniable warm and friendly big New York Italian personality as they enter his Beverly Hills Salon.

GIUSEPPE FRANCO CARES is honoring our everyday hardworking Caregivers! Giuseppe is asking the community and social media followers to nominate nurses, firefighters, police officers, vets, teachers, and all caregivers to receive a priceless hairstyle service at the Giuseppe Franco Salon in the heart of Beverly Hills at no charge.

Giuseppe is accepting nominees through the Giuseppe Franco Salon Instagram Page ( https://www.instagram.com/giuseppefrancosalon ) and the website: https://giuseppefrancosalon.com

These last few years have been interesting; Giuseppe and his team are grateful and ready to shine their love and positivity into the community with GIUSEPPE FRANCO CARES. Please spread the love with #GiuseppeFrancoCares

