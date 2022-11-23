PONSSE HH360 rotator for harvester head

VIEREMÄ, Finland, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse launches new PONSSE HH360 harvester head rotator. The new rotator is an innovative solution in which the harvester head can rotate 360° degrees freely without limitations. With PONSSE HH360 the hoses stay in a fixed position from crane tip to rotator, all the time. Now launched rotator enables the harvester head rotating freely without worry about unexpected downtime caused from twisted hoses.

"We've developed an innovative solution by listening to our customers' needs. The rotating harvester head speeds up processing wood, makes working easier for the operator and reduces hose failures," says Janne Loponen, Product Manager for harvester heads. "Compared to competing products, the rotator is strong, powerful and above all, energy efficient, and Ponsse has exclusive rights to the product in forest machine use," Loponen continues.

The powerful and exceptionally energy efficient PONSSE HH360 rotator is available for H6, H7, H8, H7 HD, H8 HD, H7 HD Euca, and H8 HD Euca harvester heads when installed as a loose head installation.

All PONSSE harvester heads are designed to withstand the toughest conditions. They are characterised by a simple and solid structure which is why they can be used in various harvesting applications. Comprehensive design applies to both mechanical components and the electronic control system, controls, and software. The manufacturing process is highly automated, guaranteeing a high level of quality and measuring accuracy.

FURTHER INFORMATION: Janne Loponen, Product Manager, harvester heads, janne.loponen@ponsse.com, tel. +358 40 502 8018.

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/hh360-press,c3116766 HH360 Press

View original content:

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj