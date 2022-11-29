RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report July - September 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sweden., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
THIRD QUARTER (JULY-SEPTEMBER 2022)
- Order intake SEK 219.1 M (127.9)
- Net sales SEK 210.9 M (136.4)
- Operating profit SEK 12.0 M (-26.6)
- Profit after tax SEK 10,1 M (-22.0)
- Profit per share before/after dilution SEK 0.29 M (-0.64)
- Cash flow SEK -48.0 M (-10.1)
- Order backlog SEK 1,715.2 M (1,212,4) at the end of the period
- Order intake SEK 704.0 M (462.7)
NINE MONTHS (JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2022)
- Net sales SEK 579.3 M (453.1)
- Operating profit SEK 22.0 M (-36.8)
- Profit after tax SEK 9.6 M (-31.3)
- Profit per share before/after dilution SEK 0.28 M (-0.91)
- Cash flow SEK 4,0 M (-51.6)
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER
- Instituto Europeo di Oncologia (IEO) placed an order on RayStation to be used at its proton center in Milan, Italy.
- Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Canada placed an order on RayStation.
- RaySearch announces a partnership with Leo Cancer Care in Great Britain for the development of a streamlined treatment planning solution for upright treatments.
- New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center (UNMCCC) placed an order for RayStation through a public tender process.
- Harris Health System placed an order for RayStation.
- Seoul National University Hospital placed an order for RayCare.
- Henrik Bergentoft was appointed new CFO at RaySearch and took up his position November 15, 2022.
- Chairman of the Board and member of RaySearch's Board resigned.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
- McLaren Proton Therapy Center – Karmanos Cancer Institute – in Flint, Michigan in the US, placed an order for RayStation.
- Günther Mårder was elected new member of RaySearch's Board.
