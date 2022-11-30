AV-Comparatives releases Long-Term Test for 17 Popular Home User Antivirus Internet Security Suites

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading antivirus test lab releases full test results covering four months of testing of the Real-World Protection Test in July-October 2022

The products tested by AV-Comparatives were:

Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Antivirus Free, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security, and VIPRE Advanced Security.

As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its July to October 2022 Real-World Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their protection against Internet-borne threats.

The Real-World Protection Test conducted by AV-Comparatives mimics real-world conditions as experienced every day by users. The test accurately determined if each threat used was able to make any changes to the test system. To ensure that security programs do not confuse users with false alarms, AV-Comparatives also put all the products through a false-positives test. Programs with high levels of false alarms had their award levels reduced.

A total of 10 products reached the highest award level, ADVANCED+, in this Real-World Protection Test. These were (in alphabetical order): Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, McAfee, VIPRE.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public reports, this Real-World Protection Test report can be read or downloaded free of charge, and without registration, from the lab's website:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-july-october-2022/

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

