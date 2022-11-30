UpStream and Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group announce partnership to deliver value-based care for seniors in Hampton Roads, Virginia.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpStream, a value-based management services organization based in Greensboro, NC with a unique model of care that embeds pharmacists into participating primary care doctors' offices, today announced its partnership with Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group (TPMG), a physician-owned, physician-led multispecialty group based in Tidewater, VA.

The combination of expertise by UpStream and TPMG, which partners with over 220 primary care providers, unites two organizations to ensure better coordinated, holistic care for seniors in the Coastal Plains and Eastern Virginia. TPMG's rich history of high-quality medical care is complemented by UpStream's extensive value-based care experience and resources to accelerate the delivery of high-value clinical outcomes and enhanced patient experience for seniors.

UpStream Chief Network Officer, Dr. Angelo Sinopoli hailed the partnership citing, "We are very proud to partner with TPMG given their mission and leadership in high quality, patient-centric health care," adding, "We're on a journey to transform U.S. healthcare, connecting the dots for people when it comes to their health journey and ensures that they get the right care at the right time."

TPMG president Dr. Scott Banning said, "We are proud to serve over 25,000 Medicare patients and thousands of Medicare Advantage patients, many with complex care needs, who can benefit from the additional supports that the UpStream team provides," adding, "This partnership is one more indication of our relentless commitment to the communities we serve and our doctors welcome it".

Dr Jeffrey Morrison, Chief Medical Informatics Officer at TPMG explained, "We have already been engaged for years in value-based care through our accountable care organization but look forward to UpStream's method of collaborative care to improve quality and patient outcomes. We are excited to accelerate our value-based journey and I am confident we have the right programs and partners to deliver on this promise. I also want to acknowledge Dr. Sanjay Seth, Chief Physician Relations Officer, and other key leaders at UpStream for helping to advance this partnership."

UpStream's unique solution involves an intensive pharmacotherapeutic workup and care coordination teams powered by AI-driven clinical insights and other advanced technology capabilities. By eliminating the burden of chronic disease for Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients with UpStream's clinical, financial, and technology-integrated model, primary care physicians can be further successful in the care of their senior patients.

About UpStream

UpStream Healthcare Company is a global risk, managed services organization providing physicians with the support and systems they need to improve healthcare for seniors. The company provides a powerful platform that allows physicians, pharmacists, and nurses to work together in primary care practices to achieve better outcomes and value. For more information, please visit upstream.care.

About TPMG

Founded in 1992, Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group (TPMG) includes more than 220 primary care, specialty physicians and advanced practice clinicians in more than 85 locations throughout southeastern Virginia. TPMG's mission is to deliver exceptional medical care to every patient, to improve the health outcomes of our communities, and to provide a premier work experience for our employees and physicians. The TPMG medical team includes expert physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, medical assistants, diagnostic staff, and non-clinical staff all working

