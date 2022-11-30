Westbridge Renewable Announces Graduation to OTCQX Best Market

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ), is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "WEGYF", having graduated from the OTCQB® Venture Market. Westbridge Renewable's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEB" and on Frankfurt under the symbol "PUQ".

The OTCQX® Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 10,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet higher financial standards, follow best practices of corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Westbridge common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Scott M. Kelly, Executive Chair, commented, "We are pleased to have grown the Company to the stage of qualifying for graduation to the OTCQX Best Market, providing increased access and liquidity to existing and new U.S. investors, further enhanced by the Company's DTC eligibility. The graduation comes at an important time for our company, as we recently received final approval from the Alberta Utility Commission for our Georgetown project, now ready for monetization in Q1/2023. After more than quadrupling our development portfolio in Alberta since our TSXV listing, we are now focused on growth in the booming U.S. market for solar PV. In addition, the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act gives us increased confidence in the opportunity for expanding our portfolio in the U.S."

Westbridge Renewable Current Project Portfolio

The Company is developing four solar PV and battery energy storage system projects in Canada, one solar PV project in the United States, and one standalone battery energy storage system project in the United Kingdom. Georgetown, Sunnynook, Dolcy and Eastervale assets compose Westbridge Renewable's Canadian portfolio, located in southern and central Alberta, with a total Solar PV capacity of 1,064MWp and BESS of 500MW / 1GWh. The Company is progressing on the development of the projects and expects them to be shovel-ready between 2023 and 2025. Accalia Point represents the Company's entrance into the U.S. market and consists of a Solar PV development with a capacity of 221MWp, located in Cameron County, Texas. In the United Kingdom, the Company is developing one standalone battery energy storage system project with a capacity of 53MW / 106MWh.

Portfolio – November 30, 2022

Project Solar PV Capacity MWp1 BESS Capacity2 Location Status Georgetown 278 MWp 100 MW / 200 MWh Alberta Stage 3 AESO AUC Approval Sunnynook 236 MWp 100 MW / 200 MWh Alberta Stage 3 AESO Dolcy 250 MWp 100 MW / 200 MWh Alberta Stage 2 AESO Accalia Point 221 MWp - Texas Development Fiskerton - 53 MW / 106 MWh UK Development Eastervale 300 MWp 200 MW / 400 MWh Alberta Stage 2 AESO Total Portfolio 1,285 MWp 553 MW / 1,106 MWh



Notes:

The capacity of the projects may change during the development (increasing or decreasing) due to grid connection and environmental constraints. The BESS capacity has been updated for the entire portfolio to add the MWh capacity, considering 2h battery will be used.

About Westbridge Renewable

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. develops best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., and the UK. Westbridge Renewable plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge Renewable provides its investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge Renewable brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

