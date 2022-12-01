Infor Positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022

Infor CPQ recognized for its ability to equip users across multiple industries with tailored functionality and item configurations

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Nucleus Research has positioned Infor as a Leader in its CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022. Infor is recognized for its ability to equip users across multiple industries with tailored functionality and item configurations.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

"Infor provides a unified solution comprised of a combination of Infor OS and Infor Birst, a business intelligence and analytics engine, that can be integrated with the vendor's entire CloudSuite ecosystem to provide advanced operations planning, extensibility, AI, and financial capabilities," the Nucleus report states.

Download a complimentary copy of the Nucleus Research CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022.

The Nucleus Research CPQ Technology Value Matrix is concise assessment of the operational value a solution delivers. It provides a relative positioning of the important vendors in a market area and delivers a framework for assessing the suitability of a solution for a particular customer. It evaluates vendors according to the usability and functionality of their solutions and considers the return on investment (ROI) that customers are realizing from those solutions.

Read the companion Nucleus case study, CPQ customer doubles product sales, which highlights how Infor customers have used Infor CPQ configure price quote solution to streamline the order fulfillment process and reduce the number of incorrect quotes, accelerating overall time-to-market — and how one manufacturer doubled its revenue from CPQ-supported products.

According to the Nucleus CPQ Value Matrix report, "Infor CPQ has standard integration capabilities with a variety of applications, including Salesforce CRM, Microsoft CRM, Infor ERP, Oracle ERP, Dynamics ERP, and e-commerce platforms. Infor helps organizations drive sales revenue though visual configuration, quoting, ordering, and integration capabilities while reducing quoting errors and increasing market awareness. Infor's visual configuration engine enables organizations to share highly customizable products across all sales channels, providing an interactive experience for customers."

"In addition," the report states, "2D parametric drawings, 3D models, and customized CAD assemblies allow users to visualize product configurations while automatically generating manufacturing information and accurate bills of material, routings, shop orders, and order changes."

Read the Infor CPQ brochure.

"Over the last 12 months," the Nucleus report notes, "Infor announced several product updates and enhancements including new offline configuration support, interactive drag-and-drop configurations, AR visualizations, and AI for product recommendations and price optimization. In addition, the platform now supports third-party tax calculation integration, electronic signatures, and workspace testing from third-party applications."

About Infor CPQ

Infor CPQ helps sales teams, partners, and distributors sell complex products more quickly with a rules-driven platform designed for visual quoting and dynamic pricing, to instantly produce a configuration-specific list price, dealer cost, and quoted selling price. Orders are automatically passed to your business system via enterprise integration.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Scott Matulis

Infor

scott.matulis@infor.com

(818) 451-8918

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor