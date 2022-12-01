InventHelp Inventor Develops Wheel Well Lighting System for Vehicles (CBA-2488)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved lighting system for vehicles that can be used when changing a flat tire at night," said an inventor, from Prosperity, S.C., "so I invented the ILLUMINATED WHEEL WELL SYSTEM FOR FLAT TIRES. My design eliminates the need to fumble in the dark with a car jack and lug wrench while holding a portable flashlight."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to illuminate a wheel well when changing a flat tire at night. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a flashlight. As a result, it increases visibility, safety and convenience and it could save time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CBA-2488, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp