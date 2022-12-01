Research and Development of Advanced Therapeutics for Ovarian Cancer Fueling Hope

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ovarian cancer market is projected to continue to grow through the coming several years. The formation of mutational cells or tissues in female reproductive organs called ovaries leads to ovarian cancer. Cancer remains undetected until the mutation spreads to the stomach and pelvis, a very advanced stage of ovarian cancer, which is fatal. A substantial percentage of women are dying due to ovarian cancer across the world. Ovarian cancer shows pious symptoms in the affected women, but they might experience pain in the abdomen, fatigue, indigestion, bloating, and nausea. A report from Allied Market Research projected that the size of the global ovarian cancer market is predicted to register a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027. The report said: "The increasing economies of the countries in the developed and developing regions are leading to the expansion of healthcare. As a result, they are contributing to the growth of the global ovarian cancer market. The global ovarian cancer market is further predicted to develop in response to the growing geriatric population of women, the rise in ovarian cancer incidence, the ease of use of new treatments and therapies, and the increase in healthcare expenditure. In addition, increased government financing is also fueling the market's expansion. Ovarian cancer has become more common in recent years as the female population has aged. Some of the other important reasons driving the growth of the ovarian cancer market are rising ovarian cancer prevalence, the launch of new medications and therapies, increased healthcare expenditure, and increased government funding. Furthermore, growing healthcare awareness is propelling the ovarian cancer market forward. As a result, drugs… are expected to enhance the market, now dominated by generics. In addition, the market is expected to benefit significantly from the development of new medications to treat this form of cancer." Active biotech companies in the market this week include BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV), CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC), Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN), Merck (NYSE: MRK), ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN).

Allied Market Research continued: "The global ovarian cancer treatment market is boosted by ongoing research and development to offer effective treatment interventions for various disorders. Several ovarian cancer treatments are now in clinical trials and are likely to hit the market in the near future. In addition, the patent expiration of certain top pharmaceuticals may also help propel the industry by encouraging new companies to enter the market. These altering dynamics are predicted to drive the ovarian cancer market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing adoption rate of combination therapies for the treatment is another significant factor that catalyzes the growth of this market. Increased funding from governments and private organizations to research and develop effective treatment techniques and advanced therapeutics for treating ovarian cancer is boosting the worldwide ovarian cancer market."

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV.CNQ) BREAKING NEWS: BioVaxys Announces Successful Test-Run Production of its Bi-Haptenized Ovarian Cancer Vaccine- BioVaxys Technology Corp. ("BioVaxys") is pleased to announce the successful sterile and bacteria-free test-run production of BVX-0918, the Company's bi-haptenized autologous ovarian cancer vaccine.

The complete manufacturing of BVX-0918 from a cancer patient's ovarian tumor now validates the production protocols that had been in development over the past few months for the successful extraction of tumor cells, the cryo-packaging and cryo-preservation of tumor cells, identification of ovarian cancer cells as the components of the vaccine using specially developed monoclonal antibodies and flow cytometry, sterility processes, and development of the process for double haptenization of the ovarian tumor cells used in the vaccine.

The production protocols have reduced the time needed to haptenize the tumor cells by fifty percent having established a semi-automatic technique for mechanically extracting tumor cells from a tumor mass, resulting in a time savings for GMP manufacturing.

The next steps include further optimization of the vaccine production process, finalizing the protocol for GMP manufacturing of BVX-0918, followed by transfer of the production protocol to larger scale manufacturing and GMP validation for submission of a CTA to EU regulatory authorities. The CTA is the European equivalent of the FDA's Investigational New Drug application, or IND, which is filed to seek approval for a clinical study.

BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan stated, "BioVaxys has successfully met a major manufacturing milestone by establishing the process to take surgically excise ovarian cancer cells from a cancer patient, conjugate two haptens, and manufacture a sterile and bacteria-free complete vaccine. The next steps now involve GMP product characterization and applying analytical methods to validate that each step of BVX-0918 production is under GMP conditions to the satisfaction of EU regulatory authorities. We have completed the clinical study protocol, and our EU clinical development and marketing partner, Procare Health Iberia, has selected a CRO and already begun meeting with prospective Spanish Phase I study investigators." CONTINUED... Read this full release and more news for BioVaxys Technology at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-biov/

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) recently reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. "In the third quarter, CTI continued to make strong progress with the U.S. commercial launch of VONJO, delivering net revenue of $18.2 million, a 48% increase in sales compared to the second quarter. This important result reflects strong growth in new patient starts and high refill rates. As CTI continues on its path to becoming the market leader in cytopenic myelofibrosis, the value proposition of VONJO as a safe, simple and effective therapy is rapidly being accepted in both the community and academic settings," said Adam Craig, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTI BioPharma. "As our understanding of pacritinib's potential mechanisms of actions expands, we are excited to present new data on pacritinib's anemia benefit in cytopenic myelofibrosis, a benefit believed to be due to ACVR1 (ALK2) inhibition, during an oral presentation at the upcoming ASH 2022 meeting."

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, recently announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma. KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the trial's primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) versus chemotherapy alone in the all-randomized patient population at a pre-specified interim analysis conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee. Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) were also observed in the all-randomized patient population.

The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies; no new safety signals were identified. Results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, recently announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval for ELAHERE™ (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of adult patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens.

ELAHERE was approved under FDA's accelerated approval program based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) data from the pivotal SORAYA trial. Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. ELAHERE is a first-in-class ADC directed against FRα, a cell-surface protein highly expressed in ovarian cancer, and is the first FDA approved ADC for platinum-resistant disease.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) announced that data from the company's diverse pipeline of targeted cancer therapy candidates will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) Annual Meeting being held November 8-12 in Boston. The presentations highlight data from multiple ongoing clinical and preclinical research studies that employ Seagen's proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, as well as other novel cancer targeting approaches.

"Seagen has a deep heritage in pioneering first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates. We are encouraged by initial results from a clinical study of SGN-B6A, a wholly owned investigational antibody-drug conjugate that demonstrated antitumor activity with an acceptable safety profile in previously treated patients with non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and esophageal cancer," said Megan O'Meara, M.D., Senior Vice President of Early-Stage Development at Seagen. "We are also sharing new data demonstrating enhanced preclinical activity of enfortumab vetodin in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, as well as preclinical data that support the initiation of a first-in-human study of a bispecific molecule called SGN-BB228."

