InventHelp Inventor Develops Spill-Proof Beverage Container (CPC-678)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a spill-proof beverage container for use while working, traveling or on-the-go," said an inventor, from East Hartford, Conn., "so I invented the FINGERPRINT OPERATED THERMOS. My design would prevent spills, splashes and stains associated with traditional drink cups and containers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved container for drinking hot and cold beverages. In doing so, it helps prevent spillage and wastage. It also increases convenience and it offers a more effective alternative to traditional drinking vessels. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for workers, travelers, on-the-go individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-678, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

