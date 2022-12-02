Moving Towards Sustainable Indonesia, UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2022 Presents 500 Curated MSMEs

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) is holding the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2022 virtual exhibition from 1-31 December. The event presents 500 MSMEs from 22 provinces in Indonesia showcasing their products through www.brilianpreneur.com. "This year's event is to highlight MSMEs embarking their journey toward environmental and sustainability goals. As the agent of development, we also provide education for our participants, thus, they can win the global markets and inspire people to create a cause with creativity," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

BRILIANPRENEUR UMKM EXPO(RT) is back with 502 various best-quality MSME products from 22 provinces across Indonesia. Embracing sustainability, the event brings forth new categories of Health/Wellness and Digital Technology. (PRNewswire)

In 2021, the event successfully secured 118 contracts from fourteen countries, valued around US$ 72 Million. "The figure exceeded 2021's target. Therefore, we are quite optimistic to achieve even further this year," added Sunarso.

The event alone consists of networking and training sessions, including business matching sessions and pricing strategy workshops. These sessions are initiated to help MSMEs in scaling up their products, including in international market. Sharing sessions will be conducted in talk shows with special performances and UMKM Awards.

Interested buyers must register online at https://brilianpreneur.com/umkm to participate in business matching sessions with MSMEs.

Sustainable Actions from the MSMEs

As an opportunity for Indonesia to showcase local MSMEs on the international stage, BRI collaborated with the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs (Kemenkop UKM) and held a mini showcase for 26 MSMEs during G20 Summit as a road to the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2022 event.

The 4th UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2022 is covering six categories: Home Decor & Craft, Food & Beverage, Accessories & Beauty, Fashion, Healthcare/ Wellness, and Digital Technology, which involve 262 women entrepreneurs and five businesses that empower people with disability.

In addition to high-quality designs, all products displayed are required to embrace sustainable creativity in many aspects, including women empowerment, waste management, and equal access to opportunities.

Among these sustainable product innovators is Arana Bike, an Indonesian handmade bamboo bicycle producer. Arana Bike has successfully expanded its business through BRILIANPRENEUR's programs.

"Programs such as e-commerce class webinars and business matching sessions have provided us a head start in identifying our potential buyers from different countries so that our products can compete globally," said Denny Hestiningrum, Founder of Arana Bike.

To participate in the virtual exhibition, register, or download the catalog, please visit http://brilianpreneur.com/.

