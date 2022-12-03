CLARINS & EACH X OTHER CELEBRATE MIAMI ART BASEL WITH AN INTIMATE DINNER AND A UNIQUE POP UP DESTINATION AT FAENA

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a shared vision of making everyone feel empowered and beautiful – Clarins & Each X Other naturally partner this year to celebrate Miami Art Basel and offer a one of kind destination combining Fashion and Beauty at the renowned Hotel Faena. For this occasion, both houses kicked off the art week with an exclusive and intimate dinner at Gitano, Casa Faena on November 30th – inviting friends to come together to create a unique community of artists, fashion lovers and socialites including actress Bella Thorne, celebrity stylist Elizabeth Sulcer and model Brooks Nader.

Ilan Delouis, Elizabeth Sulcer & Brooks Nader attend Clarins & Each x Other dinner in Miami - (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Each x Other ) (PRNewswire)

From December 1 to 3, Clarins hosts a beauty pop up spa inviting guest to relax with an expert anti-ageing facial treatment, and dive into a delightful oasis of well-being. The serene space showcases Clarins latest innovative products and offer a preview of Each X Other's New Resort 2023 – creating a unique destination in the midst of Art Basel. The timeless, versatile, and soon iconic new collection is highlighting the brand's unique savoir-fair that combines an artisan love for fashion and comfortable clothes. Each X Other is renowned for its unique collaborations ranging from artists of a variety of mediums to poets.

ABOUT CLARINS

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet – over 618,000 trees planted to date, Plastic Odyssey – a three-year expedition across three continents, 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution, and FEED — over 38 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2022.

ABOUT EACH OTHER

Each Other is a Paris based clothing brand established in 2011 of an encounter between fashion designer Ilan Delouis and artistic director & curator Jenny Mannerheim. The duo decided to explore their complementary skills to fuse Fashion and Art and create a luxury brand with a deeper meaning. The name 'Each Other' was inspired by a poem by the artist Robert Montgomery, "The city is wilder than you think and kinder than you think, it is a valley and you are a horse in it, it is a house and you are a child in it, safe and warm here in the fire of each other". Each Other is a collaborative lifestyle fashion brand. A magnetic point where roads cross and where people finally meet - people that were always meant for each other. A genderless wardrobe merging experimental innovation and timeless iconicity, uniting a vibrant community where clothes act as canvas. The main purpose of Each Other is to democratize luxury, offering a versatile and diverse range of collections that are beautiful to look at and comfortable to wear.

Bella Thorne attends Clarins & Each x Other dinner in Miami - (Photo by MarkSagliocco/Getty Images for Each x Other ) (PRNewswire)

Lucas Petry, Mariama Diallo & Broderick Hunter attend Clarins & Each x Other dinner in Miami - (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Each x Other ) (PRNewswire)

Each X Other (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Clarins USA) (PRNewswire)

